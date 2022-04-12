Valuation of Greenhouse Film Market to Cross US$ 14.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Growing interest of farmers in greenhouse farming to prevent hefty loss due to climatic uncertainties in traditional farming fuels the growth of greenhouse film market

ALBANY N.Y., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The greenhouse film market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Continual rise in demand for organic produce that requires complete control over the production of crop fuels the growth of greenhouse film market.

Statistically, an estimated 71.5 million hectares of land is used for organic farming worldwide. The U.S. accounts for the world's highest revenue for sales of organic produce totaling at Euro 40.6 Bn. The number of organic farms have increased in France from 11,401 in 2005 to 53,000 in 2020.

Greenhouse organic farming is suitable for cultivation of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and other decorative plants that have high commercial value. Greenhouse film includes greenhouse structures, and is a key element to grow crops when they cannot be cultivated outdoors. Greenhouse provides the complete environment that is conducive for organic crop production and provides a structure that facilitates traceability.

Climatic uncertainties in several parts of the world is compelling farmers to switch to greenhouse farming. Hefty loss due to lack of rainfall or unseasonal rains is leading to loss of interest of farmers in traditional farming. The adoption of greenhouse farming is in turn, creating opportunities in the greenhouse film market.

Greenhouse Film Market – Key Findings of Report

Exponential rise in demand for ornamental plants to increase the aesthetic appeal of landscaping projects fuels the growth of the greenhouse film market. Gazanias, ferns, petunias, poinsettias, and caladiums are some common ornamental plants grown in greenhouses to fuel the demand for greenhouse films.

Steady rise in demand for out-of-season crops is stirring the greenhouse film market. Produce such as lettuce, cucumber, and basil that grow outdoors only certain months of the year but fetch high prices commercially is attracting farmers to cultivate these crops. This is creating vast opportunities in the greenhouse film market.

Additional cost of heating inside greenhouse during winter requires farmers to plan cultivation of out-of-season crops to minimize the cost. This is assisted by companies in the greenhouse film market who are educating farmers to minimize heating cost for crop cultivation, and obtain good returns on the produce.



Need to increase agricultural produce for the exploding global population is leading to technological advancements in greenhouses. The statistics of the Food and Agricultural Organization to increase food production by nearly 50% by 2050 for the growing population is driving manufacturers of greenhouses to undertake R&D for advanced structures. This is creating opportunities in the greenhouse film market.

Asia Pacific held the leading revenue share of the greenhouse film market in 2020. Increasing awareness among farmers about greenhouse crop cultivation in countries such as India underscores growth in the greenhouse film market of the region.

Greenhouse Film Market – Growth Drivers

Substantial adoption of ‘out-of-season' crop cultivation by farmers due to its high commercial value fuels demand for greenhouse films for greenhouses

Advantages of organic farming for improved agro-ecosystem conditions, including biodiversity, soil biological activities, and biological cycles propel the greenhouse film market

Greenhouse Film Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the greenhouse film market are;

BASF SE

SABIC

RKW Group

Berry Global Inc.

FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH

Agriplast

GCR GROUP

Iris Polymers Industries Pvt. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.

POLIFILM Group

Sichuan Bozong Greenhouse Co. Ltd.

Vis and Son Company Ltd.

ARMANDO ALVAREZ GROUP

EIFFEL S.P.A.

The greenhouse film market is segmented as follows;

Greenhouse Film Market, by Resin Type

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE

mLLDPE

Recycled



Greenhouse Film Market, by Width

Less Than or Equal to 12 m

Greater Than 12 m

Greenhouse Film Market, by Application

Vegetable

Fruit

Flower

Others (Transplants and Ornamental)

Greenhouse Film Market, by Functionality

Diffused GHF Vegetable Fruit Flower Others

Photo-selective GHF Vegetable Flower Others

Anti-dirt GHF Vegetable Fruit Flower Others

Others (Anti-drip, Disease Control, Thermic Effect, and UV Stabilization)



Greenhouse Film Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Vietnam Indonesia Thailand Cambodia Laos Myanmar Malaysia Singapore Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





