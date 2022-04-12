North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on "North America Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2021-2031". Forecasts By Technology {Polymerase Chain Reaction (Multiplex PCR, Other PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology,In Situ Hybridization, Mass Spectrometry,Chips and Microarrays, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Sequencing, Others}, Application {Oncology (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Other Cancer), Pharmacogenomics, Infectious Diseases (Clostridium Difficile,Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, Carbapenem-resistant Bacteria, Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci, Flu, Candida, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Meningitis,Tuberculosis and Drug-Resistant TBA, Chlamydia, Gastrointestinal Panel Testing, HIV, Gonorrhoea, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Infectious Diseases), Genetic Testing (Predictive and Pre-symptomatic Testing, New-born Screening, Other Genetic Testing), Neurological Disease, Cardiovascular Diseases, Microbiology, Others}, Product (Instruments, Reagents), Test Location (Point-of-Care, Over the Counter, Central Laboratories), by Country (U.S., Canada), PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Outbreak to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities?

Essential Role of Diagnostics in Control of Communicable Diseases

Growing Public and Clinical Needs to Drive Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth

Deployment of SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostics Anticipated to Curb the Epidemic Across Geographies

Molecular Diagnostics to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

To improve health outcomes, molecular diagnostic testing for genetic or pathogenic diseases is necessary to provide easy, fast and reliable testing, particularly in the developed world. For clinical diagnosis of different pathologies, rapid identification of nucleic acids is important. To avoid undertreatment, it is important to recognise persons who need medication for particular pathologies. The quantity of overtreatment that occurs in resistant micro-organisms can also be minimised. This is anticipated to fuel North American molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Currently, key players are forming various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations and launching new products to strengthen their position in the North American molecular diagnostics market. Companies are also expanding their R&D, distribution, and management facilities to expand their business and to hold a competitive edge in the molecular diagnostics market.For example, on 1stSeptember 2020, Biocartis Group NV announced the extension of its partnership with LifeArc, an international medical research charity headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a new arrangement aimed at developing highly advanced prototype assays for infectious and immune-related diseases on the fully automated IdyllaTM molecular diagnostics platform of Biocartis.

Companies Profiled

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Dako (Agilent Technologies)

Danaher

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation)

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sysmex Corporation

