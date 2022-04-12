ZRG Acquires Terra Search Partners

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of Terra Search Partners, a retained executive search firm exclusive to the real estate industry.



Since 2006, Terra Search has advised real estate businesses throughout the U.S. on positive transformation through human capital. Terra Search has leveraged its extensive background in real estate development and investment, bringing a contextual perspective to the search process, enabling the firm to use the power of search to help build leadership teams, and empower its clients to better execute, grow, and compete within their markets. Matt Slepin, founder of Terra Search, is also the host of the 5-star rated podcast series, "Leading Voices in Real Estate," in which he has interviewed many of the most significant leaders in the real estate business.



"The team at Terra Search is a great addition to our Real Estate practice," says Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "Our data-driven approach to talent plus their deep expertise in the real estate sector is a boon for our clients across the globe. Real estate expertise is required in all sectors of the economy and all functional skillsets are required within the real estate industry, which is ideally suited for ZRG's cross-sector, interdisciplinary approach to human capital."

Kevin Jones, ZRG's Real Estate Practice leader, agrees: "I am excited to partner with Matt Slepin and the Terra Search team to grow our real estate practice. Terra Search adds to our capacity domestically, where real estate continues to be a competitive market. This is a big win for everyone."

"We're looking forward to joining the ZRG family, and I am excited to partner with Kevin Jones to lead the ZRG real estate practice," says Slepin. "Real estate has become increasingly institutional where human capital is at a premium, and the power of the ZRG model can make a significant impact on the business. We are thrilled to be able to leverage the breadth of the ZRG platform to grow our practice."



About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. Its data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company's digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.



Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.