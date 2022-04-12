CapStar Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") CSTR announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on April 21, 2022.
CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 22, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time
Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 2594842
Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.
About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.
CONTACT:
Mike Fowler, (615) 732-7404
ir@capstarbank.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.