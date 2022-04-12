Hampton Farms Launches Its Tiktok Channel and Partners With Social Media Star, Trazia Rae

Severn, N.C., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamptons Farms, the No. 1 brand of in-shell peanuts in the United States, announced today it is expanding its social media presence to TikTok and partnering with popular cooking influencer Trazia Rae. TikTok boasts more than 138 million1 active monthly users in the United States and is an opportunity for the brand to reach new audiences with engaging video content while showing the fun, family-oriented side of peanuts and nut products.
Trazia's (@traziarae) passion for home cooking and charismatic personality have helped her become one of the platform's top food content creators. She has more than 1.8 million followers and her relatable content featuring recipes, cooking tips, gardening advice, and do-it yourself projects has been viewed millions of times.
"I've always believed in the power of food to bring people together," said Trazia Rae, social media entrepreneur and cookbook author. "Peanuts have been a staple in my household since I was a kid, and I'm excited to partner with Hampton Farms to introduce new generations to nut infused dishes that can be enjoyed as a family."
Along with her husband Josh Williams, a driver in several of the NASCAR racing series, Trazia will be traveling in the couple's RV throughout 2022 and creating the "Trackside with Trazia" series. The series will bring their finest cooking tips and recipes to their online fans, local short tracks and big events in cities including Nashville, Talladega, and Atlanta.
"Trazia's creative and family-friendly recipes are ideal for our audience, plus she shares our commitment to cultivating joy, simplicity, innovation and togetherness," said Jeanne Cashman, Director of Brand Marketing for Hampton Farms. "We're excited to see what she comes up with in the kitchen, using both our products and those grown from her own garden."
To catch all of Trazia's travels, recipes and participate in giveaways, follow Trazia and Hampton Farms on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. About Hampton Farms Operating since 1947, Hampton Farms is a division of Meherrin Agriculture that produces great tasting poducts including in-shell Virginia and Valencia peanuts, shelled peanuts and tree nut snacks, and nut butters. Based in Severn, North Carolina, Hampton Farms is the market leader of the in-shell peanut category, which is sold across the United States and Canada.
