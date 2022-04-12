ITW Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW will issue its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its first quarter earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.
To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q1 2022 Earnings Webcast
If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is "ITW."
Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com. An audio-only replay will be available from May 3rd through May 10th by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW ITW is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.5 billion in 2021. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com
|Media Contact
|Investor Relations
|Tel: 224.661.7451
|Karen Fletcher
|mediarelations@itw.com
|Tel: 224.661.7433
|investorrelations@itw.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.