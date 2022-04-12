Marlin Spring Acquires Development Site in Toronto's Junction Triangle Neighborhood

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce Marlin Spring Development Fund's recent acquisition of multiple properties between 316 and 336 Campbell Avenue in Toronto.



Located Northwest of downtown Toronto in the heart of the sought-after Junction Triangle community, the site will be developed with the construction of a design-forward and transit-oriented tower which will provide homes to more than 300 households.

Future residents will benefit from being within walking distance of both the Lansdowne subway station and the Dundas West transit hub, providing connections to multiple streetcar lines, the GO train, Dundas West Subway Station and the Union Pearson Express. Residents will also enjoy excellent access to local retail amenities including restaurants, grocery stores and banks as well as parks and other community facilities.

"This mature community is superbly located with easy access to an abundance of local amenities. Our heavy presence in the community gives us the ability to leverage synergies on our active projects and provide more housing opportunities for the many people who want to live and play here," said Pedro Lopes, Senior Vice President, Development.

"We're pleased to add this acquisition to Marlin Spring's development portfolio," said Benjamin Bakst, CEO Marlin Spring. "With 3 other buildings currently under development and construction in the Junction Triangle area, Marlin Spring is well positioned to understand the needs of the neighborhood and its residents and proud to be undertaking another project which will embody this understanding. The Campbell project exemplifies Marlin Spring's focused investment philosophy of acquiring properties which will deliver exceptional value to all of our stakeholders and provide thousands of new homes in Toronto and its surrounding areas."

ABOUT MARLIN SPRING

Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm. Since its inception, Marlin Spring has experienced substantial growth having acquired over 45 projects, consisting of over 14,000 units in various stages of development, construction, repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With projects representing more than 13 million square feet of GFA and a value of over $7 billion upon completion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in the Development, Multi-Family Residential and Retirement Community sectors. The team at Marlin Spring and its portfolio companies consist of over 600 professionals involved in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction and asset management. Marlin Spring is deeply committed to its mission of delivering exceptional real estate value to all its stakeholders with an uncompromising adherence to its core values.

For more information regarding Marlin Spring: