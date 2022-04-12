Notified Expands its Event Cloud to In-Person Events, Supporting the Entire Event Portfolio

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation ("Intrado"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its Notified business segment has expanded its Event Cloud platform to support the entire event portfolio, including virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. With a focus on delivering the most comprehensive and agile solution on the market, Event Cloud now empowers marketers and event professionals to seamlessly execute all their events from a single platform – from standalone webcasts to recurring field events to multi-day, hybrid conferences, and everything in between.



"We know that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to event execution, so Notified's product strategy has centered on agility and innovation," said Ben Chodor, president, Notified. "Our Event Cloud is the only software in the market that supports the full event portfolio across virtual, hybrid, and in-person formats. Today's enhancements to Event Cloud give all of our customers added flexibility and a smarter, more efficient and affordable way to run any event at scale."

Event Cloud enhancements include:

Event Management: Manage events easily, quickly, and at scale while automating back-end processes to efficiently manage speakers, sponsors, staff, and meetings.

Manage events easily, quickly, and at scale while automating back-end processes to efficiently manage speakers, sponsors, staff, and meetings. Digital Experience & Mobile App: Create immersive, branded experiences to amplify visibility and inspire attendee engagement. Customize Event Cloud's mobile app to drive networking, build personalized agendas, and boost engagement for both in-person and digital attendees.

Create immersive, branded experiences to amplify visibility and inspire attendee engagement. Customize Event Cloud's mobile app to drive networking, build personalized agendas, and boost engagement for both in-person and digital attendees. Comprehensive Event Support and Services: Notified's world-class services and production staff serve as an extension of customer event teams and are available as a resource for events of all types and sizes.

Notified's world-class services and production staff serve as an extension of customer event teams and are available as a resource for events of all types and sizes. Simple, Flexible Set-up: New pricing and solution packages allow customers the option to purchase one license to execute an unlimited number of events. Marketers and event managers can select self-service for simple event set-up and management, with the flexibility to scale up and expand support as needed.

Notified is also introducing new pricing models, enabling customers to choose a solution that is customized to run an unlimited number of events easily and affordably in a single package. New Expand, Evolve, and Enterprise packages provide flexibility for events of any size or technology requirement. Notified Event Cloud provides immersive and engaging experiences for online attendees, streamlines processes, and supports event management and logistics – while providing meaningful data and analytics.

"Notified Event Cloud is purpose-built to meet the needs of any professional that is planning an event. Our goal is to enable self-service while also offering the option of full production support for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events," said Allie Magyar, chief product officer, Notified. "We believe this is a strong step forward in meeting the rapidly evolving needs of the industry by delivering the world's most comprehensive, end-to-end event technology."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

To learn more about the Notified Event Cloud, please visit www.notified.com/event-solutions.

To see Notified Event Cloud in action, join the upcoming demo webcast.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO. For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com or www.notified.com .

Contact