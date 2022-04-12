Flour Mixes Market Registering 7.3% CAGR amid Rising Demand for Batter Mixes

Companies Profiled In Flour Mixes Market Nippon Flour Mills Rikevita Food Prima Flour IREKS AngelYeast AB Mauri Showa Sangyo Griffith Kerry CSM Others



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent FMI report, the sales of flour mixes are expected to surpass a value of US$ 44.7 Bn in 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 7.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The demand for ready-to-eat and processed foods among consumers is rapidly increasing, resulting in the widespread use of batter mixes in a variety of convenience foods. In addition, demand for low-carb and gluten-free products is pushing the batter mixes production, which is a major factor driving the growth in the market.

List Of Key Players Covered in Flour Mixes Market

Nippon Flour Mills

Rikevita Food

Prima Flour

IREKS

AngelYeast

AB Mauri

Showa Sangyo

Griffith

Kerry

CSM

Others



Furthermore, increased investments in research and development efforts for developing batter technologies are expected to boost the demand for batter mix between 2022 and 2032.

Growth is also attributed to the increased demand for seafood around the world. Flour mixes is used to coat the fish with batter mixes to mask the smell of seafood, therefore, pushing the sales of batter mixes in the food industry.

It is also used in vegetarian cuisine, especially those made with common veggies, to provide the food with more crispness, flavor, and taste. As a result, the market for batter mixes is expected to increase at a rapid pace in the future years.

Key Takeaways from the Flour Mixes Market Study:

Rising demand for premium quality prepared flour mixes with high nutritional content in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market.

In 2022, North America is projected to dominate the market, accounting for around 36.2% of worldwide revenue.

of worldwide revenue. In 2022, Europe and the Middle East, and Africa flour mixes market, collectively, will account for approximately 39.8% of the total market share.

of the total market share. In terms of product type, the batter mixture segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the bakery shop segment is expected to account for significant share in the market.



"Key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) in order to introduce new products and gain a competitive edge. Companies are also pursuing tactics such as collaboration, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships in order to extend their client base and increase revenues." said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Key players operating in the global flour mixes market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies offering flour mixes are Nippon Flour Mills, Rikevita Food, Prima Flour, IREKS, AngelYeast, AB Mauri, Showa Sangyo, Griffith, Kerry, CSM, and others.

Get Valuable Insights into Flour Mixes Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of flour mixes presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for flour mixes based on the product (bread mixes, batter mixes, and pastry mixes), by application (food processing industry, household, bakery shop, and others) across seven major regions.

Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Global Flour Mixes Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.8.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.8.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.8.3. Import/Export Policies

3.9. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.10. Import and Export Statistics

3.11. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.12. Macro-Economic Factors

3.13. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

4. Global Flour Mixes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…!

