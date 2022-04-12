RES Achieves Bronze Certification from SEIA for Advancements on DEIJ Issues

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RES, the world's largest independent renewable energy company, today announced it has achieved bronze certification through the Diversity Equity Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). By earning this certification, RES demonstrates its commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace and culture in the solar industry.
"We have a philosophy at RES to provide fair and equitable pay for our employees and the bronze DEIJ certification from SEIA demonstrates that commitment," said John Rohde, CEO of RES in the Americas. "We're incredibly proud of the work we've done to analyze pay equity at RES and look forward to continuing this important initiative and developing a fair and inclusive workplace."
Through objective analysis, RES is working toward pay equity for women and racial/ethnic groups. RES strives to have pay transparency for all US job postings and promote a culture of pay equity which will advance diversity, equity and inclusion. In an effort to attract more talented and qualified women into the company, RES has made the following changes to its hiring process:
- Rewriting job descriptions in postings to appeal to women
- Ensuring that at least one female interviewer is included in the interview process
- Not asking for past salary history in making compensation decisions for new hires
- Following the Colorado Equal Pay and Equal Work Act (EPEW) and have instituted salary transparency for all US posted positions
The DEIJ Certification Program from SEIA was designed by Diversity Certified Professionals and uses evidence-based approaches to improve diversity practices within companies. The program guides participants through a broad range of modules on diversity topics, requiring them to complete activities that help create a more inclusive work environment, serve the communities they work in, and attract, hire, promote, and retain diverse talent. Companies earn levels of certification by completing each series of modules.
The program is designed to help energy businesses make progress from wherever they are on their DEIJ journey, and encourages participation from companies of all sizes, regardless of their budget or resources.
Learn more about the program at www.seia.org/initiatives/diversity-inclusion.
About RES
RES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage and transmission and distribution. At the forefront of the industry for over 40 years, RES has delivered more than 22GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 9GW worldwide for a large client base. Understanding the unique needs of corporate clients, RES has secured 1.5GW of power purchase agreements (PPAs) enabling access to energy at the lowest cost. RES employs more than 2,000 people and is active in 11 countries. For more information, visit www.res-group.com.
Media Contacts
John Stavinga – CSG
610.212.8515
RES@wearecsg.com
Alicia Rivera – RES
Alicia.rivera@res-group.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32beac8-5257-4a2a-b078-310c616eed8c
