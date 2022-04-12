Jellystone Park Locations Across Canada Are Making Improvements for 2022 Camping Season

CINCINNATI, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significant improvements are being made at Jellystone Park locations across eastern Canada in preparation for the upcoming camping season.



The Jellystone Park location in Niagara Falls, Ont., a finalist for the Canadian Camping and RV Council's latest "Park of the Year" award, has added eight new pull-through RV sites and remodeled its four Boo Boo Deluxe Cabins, which complement the park's assortment of Ranger Smith Lodges, Yogi Bear Cottages, park models and glamping yurts. The park opens April 29.



Meanwhile, the Jellystone Park location in Pouch Cove, Newfoundland is adding several new attractions, including a gold mine, street hockey, a pickleball court, and a tennis court. The park is also adding a jumping pad and creating a new sandy beach, which will complement its three existing beaches at Pouch Cove. The park opens May 1.



The Jellystone Park location in Kingston, Nova Scotia plans to complement its existing amenities and attractions with a 25-foot inflatable waterslide. The park opens May 13.



For its part, the Jellystone Park location in Woodstock, New Brunswick is building four new premium plus camping cabins, which will give the campground a total of 30 camping cabins of various styles. The park is also adding Downpour Derby, an interactive water play attraction for the whole family. Players crank a handle as fast as they can to fill the bucket above their opponent's head quicker than their opponent can fill their bucket. The slowest player gets the entire water bucket tipped on them, soaking them from head to toe! The park opens June 1.



Jellystone Park locations are famous for their family attractions, activities, and Yogi Bear costumed characters. Location themed weekends feature a wide range of activities from family sporting events to Easter, Christmas and Halloween themes with games and prizes.



About Camp Jellystone



With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors' family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors



Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892