Xevant Announces Five Additions to Its Senior Leadership Team

LEHI, Utah, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefit professionals, is pleased to announce the recent addition of five management team members to expand product, fortify data management, optimize rebate processing, and drive growth.

Xevant welcomes Ashwin Patel, Senior Vice President of Data; Gerrit Lemmen, Vice President of Rebates; Greg Abram, Vice President of Sales; Mike Simmons, Vice President of Product Management; and Sahily Paoline, Clinical Director.

Xevant CEO Brandon Newman commented on the additions stating, "We are fortunate to add these five key players to our leadership team who bring 80+ years of combined experience to Xevant. With their expertise and guidance, we will continue to deliver highly functional and personalized solutions that assist our clients to better navigate and compete in a complex and changing market."

Ashwin (Ash) Patel has 20 years of leadership experience in data warehousing and business intelligence practices within the healthcare sector. At Xevant, Ash leads the data and business intelligence teams and is responsible for future state expansion of Xevant data technology platforms and processes.

Gerrit Lemmen is an experienced leader in the PBM, Specialty, and Formulary rebate markets. As VP of Rebates, Gerrit manages drug rebates through Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform. Previously, he led highly respected commercial rebate operations teams at Magellan Rx Management.

Greg Abram is a results-driven sales professional with more than 12 years of experience in the PBM and healthcare markets. As VP of Sales, Greg leads the Xevant sales team with a motivation to grow revenue and expand market reach. Prior to Xevant, Greg served in multiple leadership and growth positions with Myriad Genetics, Navitus Health Solutions, and others.

Mike Simmons is a true product champion and ambassador with 18 years of experience in critical product management and launch. His ability to implement integrated, high-impact market strategies and campaigns has proven to increase sales, capture market share, and create rapid growth.

Sahily Paoline is a licensed pharmacist and expert business leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering high-quality clinical care, building and leading organizations, and staffing and motivating teams in the pharmaceutical and digital health industries. She's passionate about the use of data and technology in patient care and believes in a holistic approach to healthcare.

About Xevant: Xevant's revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. For more information about how Xevant helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results visit www.xevant.com. You can also follow Xevant on LinkedIn.

Contact: Greg Heaps

Phone: 801.634.5717

Email: greg.heaps@xevant.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment