Anteriad Promotes Heather Buxton to Chief People Officer Buxton to Join Executive Team as Anteriad Delivers on Integrated Go-Forward Strategy

Rye Brook, NY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad (formerly MeritB2B), the marketing solution that puts B2B brands in the lead, today announced that former SVP of Human Resources Heather Buxton has been promoted to Chief People Officer. Buxton has played a critical role in the integration of recent company acquisitions, ensuring smooth employee transition between MeritB2B, True Influence and others. In her new role, she joins the executive team, elevating the strategic importance of creating a high performing team across global offices and remote employees for the combined organization now known as Anteriad.

"I've been incredibly impressed with the strategic growth that Anteriad has achieved through my tenure here. We have a fantastic core team and have acquired incredible talent. I'm excited to work with the executive team and all of our employees worldwide to realize our vision for marketing B2B leadership," said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer, Anteriad.

Heather joined Anteriad in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Human Resources to lead talent acquisition, performance management and leadership development. In her new role she is also responsible for architecting the global talent strategy and vision behind building and retaining Anteriad's team of exceptional professionals. She will work across the organization to drive and achieve long term business results through a focus on corporate culture, talent engagement, and training and development initiatives.

"Heather has been instrumental in evolving our organization through multiple phases of growth and acquisition. As our company has expanded, Heather ensured a smooth transition and has facilitated a positive, unified culture focused on future success for the business and for our customers," said Rob Sanchez CEO at Anteriad. He added, "As we execute our next phase of growth as the leader in B2B marketing solutions, Heather will ensure that our training, development and global talent strategy is aligned with our overall corporate vision."

Anteriad

Anteriad is the leading provider of B2B marketing solutions for blue-chip brands including IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Marketers choose Anteriad for their full-funnel ABM and demand generation platform, world-class data and analytics, and omnichannel performance marketing. Anteriad drives meaningful growth for customers by combining the technology and expertise B2B marketers need to win in today's competitive market. Learn more at www.anteriad.com.

Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128 emily@rileystrategic.com