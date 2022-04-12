Anzene Announces Launch of Energy Block - the Safest Hand-Held Power Station for Outdoor Activities & Off-Grid Energy

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anzene, a respected innovator of portable power solutions, just announced the launch of Energy Block, an ultra-safe and reliable 300Wh Power Station that easily handles any outdoor activity, off-grid situation, or power-out emergency. Small enough to hold in one hand and weighing just 2kg, its combination of portability and power gives it the ability to charge multiple mobile devices simultaneously many times over. This advanced power station is soon available: signup.anzene.com/energyblock

With its 300Wh capacity and compact, lightweight design, Energy Block has the power to charge virtually anything. It has a 53% higher energy density compared to other power station in its class. Power that can be stored and taken anywhere. With the help of its Plug & Play connector, Energy Block can charge up to 6 devices simultaneously with a total 500W peak power via both DC & AC outlets. Energy Block is a perfect backup power supply for any outdoor activities. It easily powers all electronic devices on the go including cell phones, laptops, cameras, drones, and more. With a recharge time of just 2 hours, it can be replenished fast and for added versatility, Energy Block can even be recharged using a portable solar panel - perfect for trips outdoors. What really sets Energy Block apart is its innovative and advanced built-in safety systems.

"Today, mobile devices, computers, outdoor gear, and e-mobilities are more than just convenient gadgets, they are the essential tools of modern lifestyles. Keeping them powered up is critical but typical backup battery banks lack the power, versatility and safety required for the latest energy-hungry devices. In fact, overloaded power banks without proper safety systems are responsible for an ever-growing number of fires and injuries. That's why we designed Energy Block. Our goal was to create the most compact, powerful, and safe way to keep devices powered up and ready to go at any time." Joshua, Anzene CEO

Energy Block is durable and reliable, designed with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof aluminum case and the best industrial-grade components inside, capable of withstanding up to 1000 pounds of external force. It has 6 essential hardware features that make it ultra-safe including short circuit prevention, fireproof Lith-Ion batteries, explosion-proof pressurized air valve, fire prevention spot-welded connections, and fireproof material usage throughout. These protections are centered around Anzene's patented Cell-Fire Extinguisher (CFE) nested within the Energy Block that will automatically self-activate in case of abnormal heat accumulation to effectively prevent fire and explosion.

Anzene Energy Block gives users a compact, safe, and reliable way to power virtually any device outdoors, on-the-go or during times of home power outages. It is the perfect backup power supply for modern digital lifestyles. Energy Block is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters.

