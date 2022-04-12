Axcient Promotes Ben Nowacky to Chief Product Officer

DENVER, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced the promotion of Ben Nowacky to Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Nowacky is responsible for the strategic direction of the product and development organizations with a focus on delivering value to partners through innovation.
"Ben has had an incredible impact on partners and the channel ecosystem by developing and releasing innovations like x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud," said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. "His elevation to CPO is well-deserved and a testament to his ongoing commitment to Axcient's vision to protect everything for businesses with powerful backup and disaster recovery solutions. We are thrilled to recognize his exceptional leadership and many accomplishments through the promotion."
After joining Axcient in 2019 as SVP of Product, Nowacky and his team introduced several innovations, including:
- x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud—providing MSPs easy-to-use, cloud-based disaster recovery capabilities for all their business use cases—without the expense and complexity of appliances
- AutoVerify—technology that automatically verifies the integrity of backups and assures confidence in business continuity
- AirGap—separates requests to delete data from the mechanics of data deletion so that even if attacks like ransomware breach security layers, data is safe
- An accelerated product development and release cycle to get more high-quality solutions to market and help MSPs address rapidly evolving data protection and security needs
To learn more about Axcient and x360Recovery Direct-to-Cloud, please visit https://axcient.com/trial-signup.
About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com
Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
Amanda.lee@arlpr.com
