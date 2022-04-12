Crypto For Good: Ariana Grande opens #TransDayofVisibility Fundraiser to Crypto Donations with PledgeCrypto

VENICE, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– PledgeCrypto, developed by Pledge, the innovative fundraising platform Ariana Grande used for Trans Day of Visibility, now offers fundraising with more than 130 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and Tether that immediately converts to fiat (USD), eliminating the need for nonprofits to manage crypto wallets or keep up with changes in the crypto market.

Grande, who launched her Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund on March 31st, has pledged to match up to $1.5 million of her own money in donations.

"Over 300 hundred million people around the world hold cryptocurrency today and want more than ever to support the causes they care about," says James Citron, CEO of Pledge. "Now we've made it seamless for anyone to support the world's largest network of 2+ million verified charities and for charities everywhere to seamlessly accept cryptocurrencies and further power their mission."

PledgeCrypto offers the only free, fully-integrated fiat and crypto donation platform in the industry, where donations go directly to verified nonprofits, including every United States 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the IRS. PledgeCrypto is easy and fast to implement, allowing a nonprofit to start accepting crypto donations in minutes with no technical experience, crypto wallet, KYC ("know your customer"), or contract required.

Building on the successful campaign launch with Ariana Grande, additional nonprofit launch partners for PledgeCrypto include The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, Big Brothers and Big Sisters LA, Streetcode Academy, Worthy of Love, Safe Place for Youth, CoachArt, Goodie Nation and Taraji P Henson's Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Additionally, to compensate for the environmental impact of crypto mining and transactions, Pledge is also launching a first-of-its-kind feature where every crypto transaction will support verified carbon offset projects via the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative.

PledgeCrypto is easy to implement, allowing a nonprofit to start accepting crypto donations in minutes with no technology experience required. Any user has the option of either creating a fundraiser page to accept crypto donations for a specific campaign or cause that connects multiple nonprofits or embedding a donation form and button directly on a website, all of which can be accessed through the nonprofit's Impact Hub.

For more information about PledgeCrypto, visit pledge.to/crypto today.

