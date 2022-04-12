Ultimus Chosen by R Cubed Global Capital to Assist with ETF Launch

CINCINNATI, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce it was recently selected by R Cubed Global Capital, LLC to help launch a global ETF, ticker symbol GDVD.



R Cubed Global Capital focuses on seeking a balance between performance and volatility to help create continual returns for its investors and stakeholders.

The fund's portfolio manager, Cliff Remily, previously managed a similar ETF, which gained its reputation as the largest ETF to date before the $800 million-dollar fund moved to a separately managed account. Remily has over two decades of experience managing global and international dividend-paying stocks. Now, R Cubed Global Capital has chosen Ultimus as its fund administrator, paving the way for the ETF's arrival to market as R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF.

John Roche, R Cubed Global Capital's CEO, reveals his reasons for choosing Ultimus. "R Cubed Global Capital chose Ultimus for several reasons. With their combined subject matter capabilities and deep working knowledge of the ETF ecosystem, we knew we were in good hands," he states. "They were enthusiastic, responsive, and flexible, which was ideal for our startup environment and goals as an organization. They not only helped us launch the fund quickly, but they introduced us to the series trust structure and ETF ecosystem."

"Further, we look forward to re-engaging the investing public with what we consider to be an essential strategy for income investors, rising dividends."

The ETF ecosystem is a nuanced system consisting of various external parties such as Lead Market Makers, Listing Exchanges, Authorized Participants, and Fund Distributors that need to be identified, aligned, and integrated for each fund. As part of the ETF registration process with the SEC, companies wishing to launch or relaunch an ETF can choose between a series trust and a standalone trust. For startups like R Cubed Global Capital, Ultimus' series trust structure provides vital elements, including a quicker launch time, deep industry connections, and reduced cost of ownership.

These benefits are made possible due to the series trust structure already having an established trust, along with an existing Board of Trustees and Officers and a pre-selected Fund Counsel. Instead of delving into ETF regulatory requirements, reporting, and navigating an ever-evolving landscape, R Cubed Global Capital chose to leverage Ultimus' series trust, industry experience, connections, and provider solutions.

Kevin Wolf , Ultimus' EVP, Head of Fund Administration and Product, stated, "Ultimus has been in discussions with R Cubed Global Capital for a little over a year now. We are pleased to see this relationship come to fruition, and we also have great anticipation surrounding this ETF launch. It's always exciting when we can successfully partner with an adviser to make their vision a reality."

Wolf further explained the benefits of working with the Ultimus team. "With our deep industry experience and business partners, we provide a high degree of flexibility for our clients, allowing them to easily navigate the entire ETF ecosystem. In addition, the series trust structure provides our clients with an intuitive approach to bringing product to market—an approach they can leverage for a faster launch time."

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 850 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

Investors should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at (888) 275-7342 or (833) ASK-R3GC or https://r3etfs.com/.

The Adviser has not previously served as an adviser to an ETF, although its portfolio managers and management have extensive experience with ETFs. As a result, there is no long-term track record against which an investor may judge the Adviser and it is possible the Adviser may not achieve the Fund's intended investment objective.

Companies that have paid regular dividends to shareholders may decrease or eliminate dividend payments in the future. For example, a sharp rise in interest rates or economic downturn could cause a company to unexpectedly reduce or eliminate its dividend. Additionally, the Fund's performance during a broad market advance could suffer because dividend-paying stocks may not experience the same capital appreciation as non-dividend paying stocks.

Investing involves risk including loss of principal.

Distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC





14815572-NLD 04/12/2022