Social Media Strategies Summit for Public Agencies & Government to Focus on Leveraging Social Media to Engage Communities

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, announces it will host the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit for Public Agencies & Government in a virtual format on May 12-13, 2022. The summit was created and designed to assist those working in government departments to leverage social media to humanize their agencies and engage the communities they serve. Numerous opportunities to learn new skills and network with professional peers will be available throughout the summit.
The event will offer public sector professionals a host of innovative strategies and approaches to handle issues and situations, such as: "A Collaborative Approach to Managing Social Media," "How to Choose Which Platforms Are the Best for Your Agency," and "Reaching Digital Natives: How Public Institutions Can Create Meaningful Youth Engagement."
Social Media Strategies Summit for Public Agencies & Government will feature a series of live 45-minute presentations, panel discussions and case studies over both days of the conference. Topics will include "How to Stay Consistently Creative With Your Content," presented by the City of Phoenix; "How to Gain Buy-In and Make Metrics Digestible to Leadership Not Active on Social," presented by USAID; "Strengthening Brand Reputation Using Social Media," a panel discussion, and "Gathering Feedback and Inspiring Action From Your Community Using Social Media," from the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. Other notable presenters will include the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the City of San Diego, the City of Chicago and the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, among others.
This virtual event is an ideal learning and networking experience for professionals that manage their government department or public agency's social media channels, including public information officers, public affairs directors, communications directors, digital media staff, emergency management professionals, social media and content management staff, press secretaries, community service personnel, education and outreach officers, community affairs, public relations and media relations staff.
The Social Media Strategy Summit for Public Agencies & Government brings government employees and public workers an opportunity to virtually share experiences and social media strategies with colleagues from around the globe and network with public sector peers. The summit also helps those who attend build a solid foundation of skills to be their team's social media champion and properly assess their department's current social media initiatives.
Registration details and additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit for Public Agencies & Government can be found at the following link: https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/government-virtual-may-2021/
About Social Media Strategies Summit
Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network and learn, while advancing their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.
