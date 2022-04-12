Challenged Athletes Foundation Announces Largest Grant Distribution Totaling $6.2 Million in Support for 3,256 Individuals Across 83 Different Sports

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to providing life-changing access to sports and physical activity, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is thrilled to announce its largest grant distribution ever. This year, 3,256 grants were distributed valued at $6.2 million to athletes ranging from first-time applicants to elite-level Paralympic competitors. CAF is a world leader in the adaptive sports movement and has helped thousands of athletes with physical challenges ignite their future through sport.

Since 1994, CAF has remained committed and focused on positively impacting athletes through our worldwide Grant Program, which provides financial support for adaptive sports equipment not typically covered by medical insurance for items such as running prosthetics, handcycles and sport wheelchairs, adaptive training equipment, and expenses related to competition travel, training, and coaching.

"We believe sports are a pathway to more in life and that's why we are committed to providing access to equipment, travel and competition expenses for athletes of all abilities across a wide variety of sports and activities," said Kristine Entwistle, CAF Chief Executive Director. "We were proud to support nearly 700 first-time applicants, increase the number of grants to youth under 18, and provide access to some of the most innovative sports equipment available."

This year's grant distribution spans 83 different sports and activities including, but not limited to: track and field, wheelchair basketball, adaptive fitness training, cycling, surfing, fly-fishing, wheelchair rugby, alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, and outdoor recreation. Grants were funded across all 50 states and 29 countries for individuals between the ages of two and 79 years old.

SPECIAL GRANT PRESENTATIONS WITH PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES

Each year, CAF coordinates several unique surprise grant presentations, creating special moments where a select few receive their grants from elite athletes within their sport. This year, those elite athletes included Olympic Snowboarding legend, Shaun White, Superbowl-winning NFL quarterback, Drew Brees, NFL Hall of Fame's, Andre Reed, Ironman Champion and Pro Cyclist, Cam Wurf, the world's best ultra-endurance athlete, David Goggins, and Team USA's Wheelchair Basketball co-captain and two-time gold medalist, Steve Serio.

PARALYMPIC ATHLETE GRANT SUPPORT

In an unprecedented year with the Summer and Winter Paralympic Games only six months apart, CAF is proud to have provided grants to over 55% of the competing athletes somewhere along their journey. The Paralympics in Tokyo and Beijing were a tremendous success for CAF athletes earning 101 medals. Every Paralympian has a unique story of overcoming adversity, and the Games were the pinnacle of their athletic achievement. As worldwide recognition of the Paralympic Games and the incredible talents of Paralympic athletes continue to grow, CAF is dedicated to developing the next generation and supporting Team USA.

ÖSSUR GRANT SUPPORT

For 30 years, CAF's exclusive and global prosthetic partner Össur has helped thousands of people in the limb loss and limb different communities pursue the lifestyle they choose. This year, 80 Össur prosthetic sports feet and knees were granted to deserving athletes. "Thousands of people have benefited from the partnership between Össur and CAF, and we are proud to continue this tradition this year so that even more people with limb loss and limb difference have the opportunity to enjoy life without limitations," said Sveinn Sölvason, President & CEO at Össur.

EYEWEAR GRANTS

CAF's global partner 100% generously donated new sunglasses all US-based grantees to thank them for always giving 100%, and inspiring others to do the same.

INNOVATIVE EQUIPMENT GRANTS

In response to an increase in requests for adaptive cycling equipment with e-assist, CAF funded grants for the first time this year with this new and exciting technology. This included retrofitting and transforming over 10 existing handcycles to incorporate e-assist. CAF also distributed 140 grants for GRIT Freedom All-Terrain Wheelchairs and GRIT Jr. All-Terrain Wheelchairs. These innovative pieces of equipment are designed specifically for outdoor adventures on trails, gravel, sand, and snow.

OPERATION REBOUND GRANTS

CAF's Operation Rebound continued to support injured military, veterans, and first responders this year with a platform to help them live their best life with athletic equipment and an encouraging community. CAF funded 295 Operation Rebound grants, totaling $535,000. Of those grants, 32% are first-time grant recipients and 34 are Purple Heart recipients.

CAF'S PROGRAMS BUILD COMMUNITY

CAF's annual grant distribution complements all the organization's program services including the High School Adaptive Sports Program, Adaptive Sports Camps and Clinics, Operation Rebound, Play With Purpose, and Community Education – each one working together to build a strong community of mentorship and support for athletes around the world.

2022 Grant Distribution Facts and Figures

83 sports

50 states + Puerto Rico

29 countries

Youngest grant recipient- Age 2

Oldest grant recipient- Age 78

27% of grant recipients under the age of 18

33% are first-time grant recipients

36% are female

63% are male

Income Stats

36% of recipients have household earnings under $20K/year

26% of recipients' households earn income between $20K-$50K/year

Breakdown by Disability

19% Limb loss/Limb difference

12% Spina Bifida

10% Cerebral Palsy

8% Paraplegia

9% Spinal Cord Injury

4% Visual Impairment

2% Quadriplegia

Follow 2022 grant recipients on social media through #CAFignites or #teamCAF on Facebook - Challenged Athletes Foundation, Twitter - @CAFoundation and Instagram - @CAFoundation and visit https://www.challengedathletes.org/2022-grant-distribution

Media Kit:

For a highlight reel of these incredible grant recipients, click here: 2022 CAF Grant Highlight Video

For images, bios and surprise grant recipients, click here: Images, Bios & Surprise Moments

Through the generosity of partners this past fiscal year, CAF was able to help more people than ever by providing support, products, and services to grant recipients. CAF grants are made possible by generous donors, global partners, sponsors, fundraisers and major grant funders. Global partners include Nike, Össur, Toyota, Smoothie King, 100%, Accenture, and J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.

Major grant funders, Kenneth Whalen Family Foundation, CAF Endowment in Memory of Robin Williams, CAF Endowment in Memory of Robert Spotswood, The Maguire Family Foundation, Franklin P. Johnson, American Securities Foundation, Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, The JEM Project, YMCA of San Diego, Charles and Ruth Billingsley Foundation, David C. Copley Foundation, Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, Goodwin Family Memorial Trust, The Foundation for Global Sports Development, PNC Charitable Trusts, SWITCHFOOT BRO-AM Foundation, Walter J. & Betty C. Zable Foundation, FedEx Cares and Ironman Foundation.



We appreciate our adaptive sports equipment providers including Össur - Global Prosthetics Partner, GRIT Freedom Chairs, Per4Max, Top End, Eagle Sportschairs, Canyon, Melrose, Unique Inventions, Motivation UK, Colours Wheelchairs, Vesco, Box Wheelchairs, Power Soccer Shop, RGK and Canyon.



We also recognize these Certified Prosthetist Offices who graciously donate their time and services to support our grant program with Össur including Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, RISE Prosthetics & Orthotics, Prosthetic Innovations, Davidson Prosthetics, Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics, Eastside Orthotics & Prosthetics, Southern California Prosthetics, Hanger Clinic, Lerman and Son Orthotics & Prosthetics, Prosthetic Orthotic Associates, David Rotter Prosthetics, Scott Sabolich Prosthetics and Research.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

# # # #

Attachment

Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570 christy@challengedathletes.org