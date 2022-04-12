New B&K Precision MDL4U Series Modular DC Electronic Loads Available from TestEquity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the leading distributor of test and measurement solutions in the U.S., announced today that it has added the MDL4U series Modular DC Electronic Loads to its product offering. The addition of the MDL4U series will allow TestEquity to expand its product line from a company that has built a strong level of trust in the industry.
"B&K Precision has built a world-class reputation for its excellence in the design and manufacturing of electronic test and measurement instruments," said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. "Engineers around the world rely on B&K products to aid in their design, R&D, production line testing, industrial maintenance, and electronic field services."
"We've built a strong relationship with TestEquity over the years," said Marc Karsten, Director of Sales at B&K Precision. "Being able to count on distribution partners like TestEquity gives us more freedom to improve the products we make."
Because B&K Precision's own engineers both design and use the equipment they manufacture, they have a very direct and personal commitment to producing the most well-designed products on the market. The engineering and design teams at B&K work tirelessly to improve their current products and continue to innovate on new products to meet the constant evolution of industry demands.
One of the most high-quality and innovative B&K product lines to date, the MDL4U series Modular DC Electronic Loads come equipped with all the premium features that engineers require. Across the lineup, the following are just a few of the features and specifications for these electronic loads:
- Power range up to 2400 W
- Voltage range up to 500 V
- Current range up to 120 A
- Utilize parallel architecture
- Fast transient mode speed
- LAN, GPIB, USB, and RS232 interfaces included standard
There are a total of seven different programmable modules available ranging from 200 W to 600 W in power. Up to eight channels are available in total thanks to the dual-channel modules offered in the MDL4U. For high-power single-channel modules, up to 2400 W of total power is available. With an optional mainframe extension, up to 16-channels can be supported for a total of 4800 W.
The seven different MDL4U series models offered are:
- MDL4U200
- MDL4U252
- MDL4U302
- MDL4U305
- MDL4U400
- MDL4U505
- MDL4U600
All models of B&K Precision's MDL4U Electronic Loads are currently in stock now and ready to ship from TestEquity.
About Test Equity LLC
TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry's largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry's highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits, and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.
About B&K Precision
For more than 70 years, B&K Precision Corporation has been building a reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of reliable and cost-effective test and measurement instruments. The company's products are used in a wide range of applications including design, research and development, production line testing, industrial maintenance, and electronic field service. B&K Precision test and measurement instruments are standard equipment in a large number of universities and technical schools which train future engineers and technicians. B&K Precision was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Yorba Linda, California.
