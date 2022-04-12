Healixa Secures Manufacturing Agreement for its Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting Units with Industry Leader Allied Manufacturing Industry LLC

New York, NY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. EMOR ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the clean water, health-tech, and green-tech industries, today announced a milestone achievement, securing a manufacturing supply agreement (the "Agreement") for its Global Aquaduct™ atmospheric water harvesting units with Allied Manufacturing Industry LLC ("Allied"), a leading precision manufacturing company based in Conway, South Carolina.
About Allied:
- Allied is an industry leader in metal fabrication and powder coating, with 27 years of experience
- Allied clients include leading global airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines, as well as other Fortune 500 companies
- Allied is dedicating 150,000 sq. ft. of space for the mass production of Global AquaDuct™
- Allied possesses the knowledge and expertise and is well-equiped to ramp up manufacturing of Global Aquaduct™ units
Why it Matters:
- Healixia's Global Aquaduct™ product utilizes the Company's Atmospheric Water Harvesting technology, a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy generated from an integrated solar panel
- Currently, Healixia has $75 million of pre-sales from indications of interest, with a rapidly growing pipeline around the world in Global Aquaduct™ units
- Milestone manufacturing agreement with Allied allows Healixia to address the growing commercial demand for cost-effective, remotely-deployable, sustainable clean water solutions
- The Company will fast-track its sales and marketing efforts as it demonstrates and delivers Global Aquaduct™ units to accommodate a wider variety of applications and functionalities
Management Commentary:
Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa commented, "This agreement represents a milestone achievement for Healixia, partnering with a world-class American manufacturing leader like Allied with 27 years of operating success with the Fortune 500 and all the major global airlines. Our Agreement with Allied allows us to confidently ramp up production of our Global Aquaduct™ units to meet the overwhelming demand in a multi-billion dollar addressable market."
Jag Singh, CEO of Allied Manufacturing Industry added, "What Healixia is bringing to the marketplace is remarkable. Allied is honored to play an important role in building Global Aquaduct™ units for the market – so much so that we are dedicating 150,000 square feet of space in our facility to prioritize the production ramp-up and ensure we're able to deliver upon the impressive initial demand."
About Healixa, Inc.
Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the clean water generation, health-tech, and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.
About Allied
Allied Manufacturing has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that's incomparable. Allied utilize this experience to provide innovative products that are reliable and durable. Allied uses the latest precision technologies to ensure quality and dependability.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Healixia Contact:
Bret Hedges
SVP of Strategic Partnerships
833-432-5492
Bret@healixa.com
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
EMOR@redchip.com
