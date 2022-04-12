Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

SAN ANTONIO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., RUSHA RUSHB))), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Listen to the live conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:
|Dial in:
|914-495-8522
|Dial in (Toll Free):
|877-638-4557
|Conference ID:
|7877548
The conference call, featuring President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Rusty Rush; Chief Operating Officer Michael McRoberts; and Chief Financial Officer Steve Keller, can be accessed live via the Internet at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available on our website at the above link until July 15, 2022. Listen to the audio replay until May 4, 2022 by dialing one of the following telephone numbers:
|Dial in:
|404-537-3406
|Dial in (Toll Free):
|855-859-2056
|Encore:
|800-585-8367
|Conference ID:
|7877548
|Web PIN:
|7080
About Rush Enterprises, Inc.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with 139 locations in 23 states, including 125 franchised dealership locations. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs — from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at www.rushtruckcenters.com, www.rushenterprises.com and www.rushtruckcentersracing.com, on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.
Contact:
Rush Enterprises, Inc., San Antonio, Texas
Steve Keller (830) 302-5226
