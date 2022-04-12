Canadian Franchise Association Announces Winners of the 2022 Awards of Excellence in Franchising

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is pleased to announce that the Traditional (those with bricks and mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Grand Prize (those that are mobile or home based) winners of the 2022 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are Inspiration Learning Center and EverLine Coatings and Services, respectively. The CFA awards two separate Grand Prizes to reflect the range of franchise opportunities on the market.
"Franchising in Canada is very diverse, ranging from children's education franchises like Inspiration Learning Center to home-based service franchises like EverLine Coatings and Services," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. To reflect this diversity, and to ensure participating franchise systems are being rated against their peers, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program includes seven categories and two Grand Prizes.
Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchise relations, leadership, training and communications. The Grand Prizes were presented at the Awards Gala dinner during the 2022 CFA National Convention in Ottawa, Ontario.
"The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising celebrates the very best in Canadian franchising in 2022. The winners have demonstrated the importance of Growing Together™ and the symbiotic partnership between franchisor and franchisees," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. "Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system's success. We congratulate Inspiration Learning Center and EverLine Coatings and Services for their achievements."
This year, more than 70 CFA-member franchise brands participated in the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands' franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.
Entries were separated into Traditional Franchises (those with brick and mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (those that are mobile or home based). Within these categories, entrants were grouped based on their number of franchisees.
These categories reflect the diversity of franchising and the spectrum of franchise opportunities available in today's market.
The CFA also presented the Franchisee of the Year Award recognizing top-performing franchisees for their unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. Days Inn by Wyndham, Carolyn Genest received the gold in the Traditional category and Paul Davis Restoration, Sylvie Levesque was the gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.
"The Franchisee of the Year award credits a franchise system for their outstanding performance and contribution in helping the Canadian franchising community become Stronger Together," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. "We congratulate Carolyn Genest and Sylvie Levesque for receiving this prestigious honour."
Separated into Traditional and Non-Traditional Franchises, winners for the Franchisee of the Year Award were determined by the CFA's Education Advisory Committee based on the strength of the participating entrants' award submissions.
The 2022 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising winners are:
The 2022 CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize
Traditional Franchises: Inspiration Learning Center | Non-Traditional Franchises: EverLine Coatings and Services
Traditional Franchises (i.e. bricks and mortar locations)
6-15 Franchises
Gold: Inspiration Learning Center – Tutoring and Private School
Silver: Lice Squad.com
Bronze: Ctrl V
16-29 Franchises
Gold: Symposium Cafe
Silver: MaxWell Realty Inc
Bronze: Willowbrae Academy
30-99 Franchises
Gold: Triple O's
Silver: Motel 6
Bronze: Wendy's Restaurant of Canada
100+ Franchises
Gold: Pizza Nova Take Out Ltd.
Silver: Oxford Learning
Bronze: A&W Food Services of Canada
Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e. mobile, home-based, etc.)
6-15 Franchises
Gold: Driverseat
Silver: Metropolitan Movers
Bronze: Prep'n Sell
16-29 Franchises
Gold: EverLine Coatings and Services
Silver: CertaPro Painters
Bronze: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
30+ Franchises
Gold: New Creations
Silver: Paul David Restoration Canada
Bronze: WP Creations
For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising, visit https://cfa.ca/aofe-winners-2022/.
The 2022 CFA Franchisee of the Year Award Winners are:
Non-Traditional Franchises
Gold: Sylvie Levesque, Paul Davis Restoration
Silver: John Bailey, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
Traditional Franchises
Gold: Carolyn Genest, Days Inn by Wyndham
Silver: Naghmeh Razmpoosh, Oxford Learning Centres
Bronze: Chris Vlemmix, SpeedPro Canada
For more information about the CFA Franchisee of the Year Award, visit https://cfa.ca/foty-winners-2022/.
About the Canadian Franchise Association
The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $96 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.8 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.online.
CFA Media Contact:
Krystal Novis
Fishman Canada Inc.
Tel: (647) 881-9384
E-mail: krystal@fishmancanada.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.