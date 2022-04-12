TELUS Health expands its TELUS Health MyCare virtual counseling services to Québec residents

20 per cent of the Québec population , or 1 in 5 people, will experience a mental illness during their lifetime and less than half of the people who experience mental illness consult a professional.



MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health is pleased to offer its TELUS Health MyCare mental health counseling services to all of Québec. Residents can now speak to provincially-licensed, friendly and bilingual counsellors from the comfort and privacy of their home when they need it most.

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec, 20 per cent of the Québec population , or 1 in 5 people, will experience a mental illness during their lifetime and less than half of the people who experience mental illness consult a professional.

"Now, more than ever, people need accessible, convenient mental health support to live their healthiest, best lives. We offer simple, direct access to caring mental health professionals. From daily challenges to more severe conditions, we help you take control of your mental wellbeing," said Chris Engst, Managing Director of Consumer Health, TELUS Health.

Since the onset of the pandemic, half of Canadians waited up to one month for counseling services in the community, while 1 in 10 waited more than four months, according to Canadian Institute for Health Information data .

"Talking to a trained professional, such as a counselor, is one of the best ways to recover from a mental health issue. It's so important for patients to speak to a counselor anywhere and anytime that works for them," said Dr. Matthew Chow, Mental Health Medical Director for Consumer Health, TELUS Health.

All TELUS Health MyCare counsellors are highly experienced. Sessions, which are covered by most extended healthcare plans, are 50 minutes in length and cost $120, plus applicable taxes.

As a leading virtual care provider in Canada, TELUS Health MyCare is improving the lives of people in Canada by providing enhanced access to personalized, holistic and high-quality care. The TELUS Health MyCare app enables users to access a robust suite of health and wellness services and tools, from the convenience of their smartphone, to improve their overall health.

