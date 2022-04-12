Metaverse Trillions: CEO's of FB, U, MTTR, NEXCF, Driving Explosive Revenue Growth Potential as AI, E-Commerce, Entertainment, and Social Media Converge in Web 3.0

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Unity Software U, NexTech AR Solutions NEXCF NTAR, Matterport MTTR and Meta Platforms FB.



The Metaverse and Web 3.0 is expected to be the next big investment theme and generational opportunity, with trillion dollar valuation potential, by leading investment experts. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Matterport, Inc. MTTR CEO Raymond Pittman: "Matterport is Digitizing the Built World - Every Building in Every Country"

"We're supremely focused on digitizing the built world because it is such a massive TAM: 4 billion buildings, $20 billion monetizable spaces out there once digitized by Matterport…We're signing all of the biggest residential brokerages in the world and the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world as well as all of the large technology, real estate technology portals to the Matterport platform and partnership ecosystem…We want every building, every space to have its digital twin…We're continuing to put our hooks in and continuing to establish Matterport as the digital twin standard...And then the datafication and the add-ons are right behind it because many of our customers that have been with us now for even six months, all are asking for value-added insights, analytics, add-ons…These are the kinds of things that are both bringing our developers to the platform that have a lot to offer and to sell as add-on subscriptions to our customers with a great unit economics for the customer and great business for the Matterport ecosystem. That's why I'm so excited about datafication in the future of the company…"

NexTech AR Solutions NEXCF NTAR CEO Evan Gappelberg: "NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market"

NexTech AR NEXCF, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own livingroom. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a "game changer" for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world's population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

"NexTech's AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have' for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today's hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company's bottom line…We're at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech's AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the "on ramp" to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU's in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years."

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "Our AI Will Play Big Role in Building the Metaverse"

"...AI is one of the areas where we've routinely seen stronger returns on our investments over time than we've expected. Artificial intelligence is also going to play a big role in our work to help build the metaverse. We just announced our AI Research SuperCluster, which we think will be the world's fastest supercomputer once it is complete later this year. This is going to enable new AI models that can learn from trillions of examples and understand hundreds of languages which will be key for the kinds of experiences that we're building. Looking ahead, we're focused on further scaling our computing power and transforming our AI infrastructure through advances in foundational research, as well as improvements to data center design, networking, storage, and software.…We're focused on the foundational hardware and software required to build an immersive, embodied internet that enables better digital social experiences than anything that exists today…"

Unity Software Inc. U John Riccitiello, CEO: "Unity Will Be Major Player in Building the Metaverse"

"..We believe in the emergence of the metaverse and that Unity will be a major player in defining and help lead its creation and operation. We believe the adoption of real-time 3D will change the way people interact with digital content and entertainment. Just as digital replaced analog, HD replaced standard definition. In the coming year, 5G will replace 3G or 4G. In real-time, 3D will replace linear and flat 2D digital content…We expect more of the world's content to be 3D real-time and interactive. We believe this cycle will create an addressable market that presents us with decades of opportunity at Unity…At Unity, we intend to support and shape the metaverse. We will emphasize content creation, cross-platform access and narrowing the distance and reducing the friction between creators and consumers....Unity expects to be, as industry, after industry, after industry wants to move into the metaverse or become real-time 3D interactive with their presentation, whether it's a car configurator, or a shopping experience. We want to make sure that, 60%, 70%, 80% of the time, that content built by all of those industries and all of those customers is built in Unity. And then the second thing we wanted to do is ensure that more often than not, it's operating in Unity…"

