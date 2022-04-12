Zoe Announces Partnership With JNBA Financial Advisors, RIA With Over 4 Decades in The Market

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a leading wealth platform recently recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies globally, announced their ongoing partnership with nationally ranked JNBA Financial Advisors. The Minneapolis-based firm qualified for and passed Zoe's rigorous due diligence process as one of the country's top five percent advisory firms, allowing clients to connect with JNBA advisors through the Zoe Platform.

Founded over 40 years ago with a mission to help guide people through life's most important decisions, JNBA's advisory team puts clients first by delivering customized financial life planning and investment strategies that help maximize their resources. The independent firm currently manages $1.4 billion in investable assets for nearly 1,000 clients and has maintained a 97% client retention rate since it began tracking in 2001.

The fee-only firm has received industry recognition, most recently CEO Richard S. Brown and JNBA being ranked by Barron's as the top financial advisor in Minnesota for the second year in a row. This was in addition to being named to Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors in the country for the past seven consecutive years.

"Wealth advice should come from professionals who truly know you. Forming a deep understanding of a person's pain points, passions, principles, and pursuits is the first and most important way to set a solid foundation for quality advice. JNBA has kept this at the core of their advice-driven by advocacy® approach for over four decades, which is why we partnered with them and are confident when connecting our clients with their advisors," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "They strive to not only be financial advisors; they seek to be their clients' financial advocates. This mindset translates into wealth advisors who are devoted to the clients' best interests at all times, consistently striving to find ways to use wealth as a tool to improve overall well-being."

JNBA Financial Advisors leverages a team approach, reviewing client portfolios every 10 business days and driving the planning process, including strategy development and implementation with estate, tax, and risk professionals as appropriate. To help create a customized and integrated experience, each client works with a dedicated advisory team composed of professionals with diverse backgrounds and expertise. JNBA's guidance can cover all the aspects of a person's financial life, including estate and legacy planning, investment and risk management, retirement planning, and ESG investing.

"More and more, individuals and families are turning to online tools and resources to help find the right financial advisory team for their unique situation. We understand the positive impact forming a long-term relationship with a financial advisor can have on an individual and family's life. Our partnership with Zoe supports that philosophy and has allowed us to meet clients nationwide," said Kim Brown, President of JNBA Financial Advisors.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will be matched with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

