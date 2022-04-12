Schwartz & Co. Continues 46-Year History of Elevated Financial Services With Relaunch of Investment Banking Group

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schwartz & Co., the leading financial services firm with offices in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and Naples, Florida, announces the official relaunch of its investment banking group. Showcasing distinguished experience in advisory and capital markets transactions, and with ties rooted deep within the firm's rich 46-year history, the rebirth will only continue to add to its track record of long-term success.

Directed by Matt Miller, the investment banking group services private and public corporations as well as private equity clients. Miller brings a background of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), leveraged finance and direct investing - after starting his career on Wall Street, and more recently having worked at another Metro Detroit firm. The team handles all aspects of advisory and capital markets engagements for Schwartz & Co.'s clients, with a specialized focus in sell-side M&A advisory. Since the relaunch, the investment banking group has successfully closed 12 deals.

"Schwartz & Co. historically has had a rich history in M&A activity, but that area of our business had gone dormant as we focused on other growth opportunities. However, based on favorable market conditions and rising demand, we have decided to refocus our efforts and capitalize on Matt and the team's expertise," said Walter Schwartz, Principal of Schwartz & Co. "The team is constantly educating our clients and using our process to increase value, certainty to close and fit - all to optimize outcome."

Schwartz & Co.'s investment banking group specializes in sell-side M&A, along with a full array of advisory and capital markets services, with a target transaction size of $10 - $100 million. Miller and his team are sector generalists, with a track record of success in the industrial and financial services sectors - however, have broad experience across various markets, as evidenced by recent transactions in the real estate appraisal and wireless retail sectors.

"Our clients have the benefit of working with a small, experienced team, with resources and support that match larger firms," said Miller. "We are proud of our track record of outlier results, and we anticipate a continued increase in activity as our team grows."

For more information on Schwartz & Co., visit www.GJSCO.com.

About Schwartz & Co.

Schwartz & Co.'s Investment Banking Group specializes in providing M&A and capital raising advisory services to a diverse set of clients. The third-generation, family-owned and -operated firm is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with a second location in Naples, Florida. All securities are offered through Schwartz & Co., a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, call (866) 644-2701 or visit www.GJSCO.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

kristen@kmsgroup.co

