Ubersmith Subscription Management Adds BitPay Cryptocurrency Payment Support

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, a leader in subscription management for the cloud, today announces it supports BitPay, the world's leading crypto payment processor. Now, users of the Ubersmith billing system can accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), DogeCoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and multiple other cryptocurrencies. Those are in addition to other currencies used by Ubersmith customers all over the world.

The support for BitPay is offered as an add-on to the hosted or self-hosted Ubersmith software suite which offers billing based on a standard flat rate, metered usage, or in a hybrid model – along with taxes, discounts, and account credits.

"With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, we want to provide our users with this option in addition to other currencies we support," said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. "As leaders in delivering a recurring and usage-based billing system, we are pleased to support cryptocurrency for our current and future customers."

Ubersmith is popular within the data center, cloud services, telco, MSP, and SaaS segments and is used by more than 100 companies in six continents serving as the central nervous system for its customers' business, infrastructure, and operations. It provides billing, customer management, quoting, order management, device monitoring, help desk ticketing, and a customer portal.

The company's open and scalable software enables recurring and usage-based billing, including turnkey billing for cloud services, bandwidth, virtualization, backup, power, support, and more. The platform offers more than 100-plus built-in software, hardware, and service integrations as well as a plugin system and application programming interface (API) for further customization and integration.

Availability and Pricing

The new BitPay integration is available as a separately-priced option.



About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure, and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable, and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include Digital Realty, Namecheap, Sitey, and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com.

Glenn Rossman (914) 623-8354 glenn@theacornpr.com