Carry Launches by Announcing Investments in Aspiring Tour Players

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry, a sports fan engagement startup seeking to democratize investments in up-and-coming professional golfers, introduced its initial platform last month by announcing the first group of aspiring Tour players to receive funding from the company.

Carry was founded to bring overdue financial innovation to "early-stage" professional golfers, while also providing a fun and rewarding opportunity to a broad segment of the sport's fan base through a unique angel funding model. With Carry, rising pros will have an efficient and credible platform to access the funds they need to train and compete the right way. In turn, fans who support a player's career will be eligible for "inside-the-ropes" type access, including an exclusive online community and in-person golf events, and potentially earn returns through a percentage of the player's future on-course earnings. Golfers will only be required to share a percentage of their earnings when they earn "full status" on the top tours within defined terms.

"Most golfers coming out of college who want to go pro realize they need to raise funds to cover essential costs like travel, tournament entry fees, caddies, practice course access, instruction and equipment, and they often don't know where to turn to access patient capital. The stories of credit card debt and predatory loans are everywhere," said Donnie Dotson, CEO and Founder of Carry. "At the same time, our research indicates many golf fans would love to invest in up-and-coming players' careers, but they don't know where to start either. Our goal is to bring these two groups together with a model that provides meaningful value for both."

Donnie is quick to point out that private funding deals for promising golfers are nothing new, but that these opportunities have typically been reserved for club members of select "19th hole syndicates." Carry is taking the lessons learned from proven models and improving upon them, intent on creating a marketplace where fans and athletes can transact with the peace of mind that comes from aligned incentives, clear contract terms, and a secure technological infrastructure.

With the official launch, Carry revealed the initial nine golfers to receive funding from the company. They are an extremely talented and diverse group of athletes, competing on U.S.-based professional qualifying and developmental tours.

• Alice Duan

• Ben Shipp

• Billy Tom Sargent

• Kolton Lapa

• Maddie Luitwieler

• Matt Picanso

• Michael Vanderlaan

• Paige Crawford

• Zack Taylor

Of note, while Carry caters to up-and-coming pros and fans of golf's highest levels, the company also recognizes that the rising costs of competing in organized sports are contributing to a decrease in participation at lower levels for the nation's youngest athletes. True to its ethos, Carry has committed to contributing 5% of its net revenues to entities that enable economically disadvantaged youth to participate in organized, recreational athletic programs.

About Carry

Carry is seeking to become the leading fan engagement and funding platform for "early-stage" professional golf by connecting athletes with sports fans who seek experiential value and potential financial returns from their investments. The startup is led by CEO and Founder, Donnie Dotson, who has a diverse background of experience, including business development and finance roles at Sportradar and Goldman Sachs, and as a former Marine and CIA-trained Operations Officer within the US Intelligence Community. In addition to an impressive advisory board of professional golfers, successful startup founders, and investment vehicle managers, Donnie is assembling a talented initial team of product and content experts to push forward with the next phase of Carry. Learn more at www.carry.golf.

Disclosures

