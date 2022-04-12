Fujifilm Installs Synapse 7x Cardiology PACS in Emory Healthcare Facilities

Lexington, MASS., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wednesday, April 12, 2022 – FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, has installed Fujifilm's Synapse® Cardiology PACS version 7 throughout Emory Healthcare facilities to store, process and analyze heart and vascular imaging. Emory Healthcare is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia.

Recognized for its robust server-side rendering capabilities and remote reading capabilities, Fujifilm's Synapse Cardiology PACS enables care coordination, standardizes clinical workflows, and enhances clinical decision making through greater image and information access throughout all 11 Emory Healthcare hospitals.

"A valued customer and successful user of Fujifilm's Synapse VNA, we are delighted that Emory Healthcare has expanded its collaboration with Fujifilm," says Bill Lacy, Senior Vice President, Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. "With next generation cardiology PACS solutions, like Synapse 7x, Emory's world-class cardiology team, which includes 23 Heart & Vascular clinics across north Georgia, are now well-poised to streamline workflow, better collaborate with referring doctors, and optimize patient outcomes."

Synapse Cardiology PACS has prided itself in its extensive integration capabilities and seamlessly supports a hybrid approach to structured reporting. This enables integration with third party reporting systems including Epic's Cupid cardiovascular information system module and Synapse Cardiology PACS structured reporting.

"The primary reason we chose Synapse is because it offers the ability for very quick image retrieval in varying environments and remote locations for enhanced productivity and care delivery, thanks to its server-side rendering architecture," says Allison Grahovec, Director of IT for Heart and Vascular, Emory Healthcare. "We have confidence in the company's technology and staff to deliver the kind of dedicated service and support a 24/7 specialty like cardiology needs."

For more information on Fujifilm's Synapse Cardiology PACS and how it empowers cardiologists to make more informed clinical decision, visit: https://healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com/enterprise-imaging/synapse-cardiology-pacs

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm's medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm's artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm's rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

