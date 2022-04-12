La Granja Miramar Relocates to Stirling Road. Come by the New La Granja Stirling for a Homestyle Fresh and Filling Lunch or Dinner

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly located on Pines Boulevard, La Granja Miramar has now relocated to 8570 Stirling Road under the name La Granja Stirling.

Despite moving one location, La Granja Restaurants still serves the same delicious cuisine to many customers in South Florida. Heavily influenced by classic Latin cuisine, La Granja's menu offers seafood, steak, pork, and chicken platters for lunch or dinner, including family meals for four or more people. Additionally, customers can also order fajitas, sandwiches, and desserts. Platters offer a choice of sides or have options to order with recommended side dishes. Customers can choose from white rice, yuca, tostones, black beans, and french fries.

One of their most popular dishes includes their Pollo a la Brasa, a delectable chicken meal paired popularly with rice and beans. The local favorite 1/4 Chicken Rice and Beans Special is only $7.22 and add plantains and soda for only $9.90. 1/2 Steak with rice and beans is only $15.52.

To top off any meal, experience authentic Latin desserts like flan, alfajores, tres leches, pionono, and ice cream.

All of their food is balanced with the perfect amount of seasoning for a homemade fast-food meal. Arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are just some of the popular options to pair with their meals.

La Granja is the perfect family dining experience, offering plenty of options for every customer. Like other La Granja locations, the Stirling location offers the chance for customers to dine-in, order takeout, use a third-party delivery app service such as DoorDash, Uber Eats or visit the Drive Thru.

Directions to La Granja Stirling

8570 Stirling Road - Google Maps

La Granja Stirling is at 8570 Stirling Road. Using Stirling Road, turn right into the shopping center near the UPS Store and Banfield Pet Hospital. It can also be accessed by turning right from Pine Island Road.

History of La Granja

In 1993, La Granja's first restaurant opened in Aruba before expanding to the United States in 1995. For over 25 years, La Granja has been serving a variety of dishes to satisfied customers and is known for sharing accessible, delicious Latin food for an affordable price. Today, there are over 50 locations throughout South Florida, ranging from Miami to Orlando.

La Granja Restaurants have received plenty of praise for their authentic dining experience. Restaurant Review Magazine named them the "Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" in 2003. In 2004, they were named "Best Family Style Restaurant" and "Best Peruvian Cuisine of Fort Lauderdale" in 2007. Corporate Vision recognized it as the best women-owned Peruvian restaurant in 2016.

La Granja Restaurants takes great pride in their commitment to customer service and hearty food for everyone in the family.

Call (954) 589-1967 or visit www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

