BigPanda Wins Bronze Award in 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc. , the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, announced it was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the customer service department of the year category in the 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. This is the second year in a row BigPanda has been recognized for this award. BigPanda was selected based on its relentless commitment to customer service the past two years, including notable achievements in record-breaking response times and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.



The 2022 Stevie Award recognition reflects the superior work and impact of BigPanda's customer service department during the pandemic. Over the past year, BigPanda's customers have quadrupled as well as the number of users and support requests. With the tremendous growth of their customer base, BigPanda saw a record 25 percent year-over-year increase in ticket volume between 2020 and 2021, and the team was still able to set record response times of 2.72 hours for support tickets, also receiving a 99 percent CSAT score. Average industry response times at companies such as Google and IBM range between 1-2 business days for normal priority tickets and 3-5 business days for incident resolution. Additionally, BigPanda has helped customers attain mean time to repair (MTTR) reductions up to 80 percent by introducing automated prioritization, incident routing and assisting operators with event de-duplication and providing them with enhanced alert data sets through enrichment.

"Businesses run on digital services, so any outage or degradation, regardless of the cause, results in business impact, oftentimes impacting revenue or productivity. Our customers depend on BigPanda to detect and prevent those impacts, to keep their digital services running, 24/7," said Jason Walker, Chief Customer Officer at BigPanda. "Our customer success teams have consistently outperformed on service-level agreements, while achieving impressive CSAT scores over the past year, in what is arguably the most difficult and neglected area of modern technology organizations (ITOps). This recognition validates our commitment to lifetime partnerships with our customers delivered by our Support, Outcomes, Professional Services, and Value & Adoption teams."

BigPanda has recently expanded its customer operations team in multiple regions, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), to support customer demand. The customer service department is comprised of four teams who handle a range of services for today's leading companies, including troubleshooting issues, providing best practices for IT Ops network operations center (NOC), DevOps and site reliability engineer (SRE) teams and ensuring the continued success and adoption of its platform across otherwise siloed teams.

Recent customer service success

BigPanda is chosen by Fortune 1000 and Midsize enterprises to help them improve incident automation and prevent IT outages across the most complex IT environments around the world. Some recent customer highlights include:

INOC, a global leader in the network operations center industry, was looking for a solution to handle automated incident management and reduce the time humans were spending on event correlation so the team could focus on higher-value projects. BigPanda's Customer Success team supported INOC through a rapid implementation with a proven deployment methodology and is by their side to ensure they are able to deliver exceptional NOC services to their clients every day.

Visionworks, one of the US' fastest-growing optical retailers, was in search of a solution to deduplicate and correlate IT alerts to better manage and resolve technology-related incidents. The company engaged BigPanda to help streamline and improve uptime of digital services and are seeing very encouraging results in early days of pilot. The technology leadership team at Visionworks are pleased with the level of customer service BigPanda delivers and eager to see the trends continue into production.

These examples demonstrate BigPanda's commitment to customer success and reflects its ranking in this year's Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . To learn more about BigPanda, visit www.bigpanda.io.

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transform IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda's AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda's AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

