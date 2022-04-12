Phelps United Receives Qualified Minority Business Enterprise Certification

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phelps United LLC was recently recertified as a Qualified Minority Business Enterprise in Southern California. Based in Costa Mesa, CA, Phelps United has long demonstrated its dedication to having and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Phelps United LLC, a leading eCommerce brand accelerator, enablement platform, and marketplace agency, is helmed by Larry Weng, a visionary businessman whose origins hails from Japan. "Being an immigrant and naturalized citizen, I am proud of our diverse workforce and the opportunities our great country affords minorities like myself," said Weng.

The Qualified Minority Business Enterprise certification is given by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC). This council is the region's preeminent corporate membership organization committed to supplier diversity and the success of minority businesses. In Southern California, they represent the interests of more than 900,000 minority businesses and serve nearly 1,300 NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and more than 1,700 National corporate members.

To qualify for the certification, the firm must be a for-profit business, and 51% of its workforce must identify as ethnic minorities. Of Phelps United's total employee base, 57% belong to an ethnic minority. This is the third year in a row that the Company has received the certification, showing that they view diversity as an essential part of the company's success.

At Phelps United, diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to its Core Values. It's about unique perspectives, varying backgrounds, ideas, and belonging. The company believes this is a key contributor to its continued success. "It's about all backgrounds and beliefs that come together and lead to better discussions, decisions, and outcomes for everyone. We strongly support personal growth, professional advancement, and a culture where your ideas are heard, and you are valued," said Weng.



For more information on Phelps United and its commitment to diversity in the workplace, or to speak to Larry Weng, please contact sam@superconnectormedia.com.

