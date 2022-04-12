Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation PTMN (the "Company") to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.
|By Phone:
|To access the call, please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 5981065.
A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on May 11 through May 18. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 5981065.
|By Webcast:
|A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call.
About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation PTMN is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.
Portman Ridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.
Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
info@portmanridge.com
Jason Roos
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com
(212) 891-2880
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
lcati@equityny.com
(212) 836-9611
Serena Liegey
sliegey@equityny.com
(212) 836-9630
