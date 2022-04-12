Pax8 to Offer AWS Solutions Enabling MSPs to Build Secure Cloud Solutions

DENVER, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a new North American Distribution Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. Pax8 will leverage AWS to enable managed service providers (MSPs) in North America to build public cloud applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability. The solutions will be widely available for Pax8 partners on May 18.



"As a leading cloud marketplace for partners serving SMBs, Pax8 is thrilled to expand our multi-cloud management services through working with AWS," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. "With our technology, education, and enablement, we can help partners overcome the cloud management challenges around cost, as well as the risk of over-provisioning. We expect to see rapid adoption of public cloud in the SMB market across our ecosystem of partners and more than 200,000 businesses."

Some of the most popular products in the AWS library of consumption-based solutions will be available for Pax8 partners who want to provide their clients with a secure, technologically advanced, scalable platform for growing their business. For MSPs migrating workloads into the public cloud, spinning up VirtualBox's (VMs) for clients, or refactoring applications for cloud deployment, Pax8 will offer an AWS-certified team of experts to ready partners' success with their IT infrastructure projects.

"The work with Pax8 will open incredible opportunities for SMBs in the IT channel to scale their cloud-management strategies and grow their businesses with AWS," said Jeremiah Jenson, Global Leader—Distribution at AWS. "We see tremendous opportunity for new and incremental revenue streams with the channel. The relationship with Pax8 is a testament to the value and opportunity we are seeking to provide the channel."

Pax8 will offer more than 250+ AWS solutions, including:

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2): Offers the broadest and deepest compute platform, with over 500 instances to choose from, Pax8 partners can pick the CPU, memory, and storage that best suits their workload needs. Additionally, it is the only cloud to provide 400 Gbps ethernet networking.

Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3): For Pax8 partners who are ready to take on big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing applications, Amazon S3 offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance.

"Our team is excited to see AWS being added to Pax8's offering," said Dan Johnson, CEO at machineLOGIC. "With customers increasingly using multiple cloud providers to drive their businesses, partners have an opportunity to deliver multi-cloud solutions by leveraging AWS services for backup and disaster recovery, IaaS, cloud storage, and more. We've been AWS partners for many years, but we lacked solid go-to-market and training resources beyond what AWS could offer us. With Pax8's proven track record on partner enablement, it will be great to see how Pax8 empowers partners as they adopt AWS to drive that multi-cloud strategy."

