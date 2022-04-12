InterPro Doubles Q1 Bookings, Awarded Stevie for Sales & Customer Service, Ranked in Top 1% of Software Companies for Customer Satisfaction

STONEHAM, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that Q1 was another successful quarter, more than doubling sales bookings over Q1 2021, was selected for a Silver Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service, and achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 72 in its annual customer survey – again putting it in the top one percent of software companies worldwide.

IBM Maximo is the top enterprise asset management (EAM) software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro offers a suite of mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

In Q1, InterPro more than doubled its year-over-year bookings as compared to Q1 2021. Over the period, InterPro added a number of innovative organizations to its client list, including a New Zealand electricity generator and electricity, gas, broadband, telephone, and mobile retailer; a Tribally owned facilities maintenance and base operations support services contractor; a US Army Infantry base; and a leading midstream natural gas service provider. InterPro also saw expansions at current clients Great River Energy, Skookum, Port of Seattle, NASA, Buffalo Sewer Authority, and two major universities. For the fifth straight quarter, the company's sales pipeline has reached a new high.

A number of bookings were for the latest addition to the EZMax Suite: EZMaxPlanner, an easy-to-use scheduling app that eliminates the complexity and long learning curves typical of Maximo scheduling tools. Intuitive born-mobile navigation and powerful functionality – including batch assigning –makes schedulers and planners immediately productive and streamlines the entire scheduling and assignment process.

"We went into Q1 with a lot of sales momentum. Driven by continued sales of our newer products and expanded EZMaxMobile footprints at a number of our existing clients, we more than doubled our booking from the same period in 2021, and again expanded our sales pipeline to an all-time high." said Dan Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at InterPro Solutions.

In March, the company announced that it had won the Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Success – Technology Industries in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

InterPro was lauded for its unique approach to staffing its support team. InterPro engineers wear many hats, moving between Development, Implementation, QA, & Support. The engineer providing customer support may be the person that helped build or QA the product for which they're providing support, or may have been part of the team that installed the product for the customer. That intimacy with the products and customer environments allows them to troubleshoot much more quickly and respond much more effectively.

In January, InterPro announced it had achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 72 in its annual customer survey – putting it in the top one percent of software companies worldwide.

The NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? InterPro asked this question in its annual client survey in December 2021.

In the Retently® 2021 NPS Benchmarks, the average NPS score for B2B Software & SaaS companies is 30. InterPro scored a 72 – 2.4x the benchmark average, which, according to Retently, "means your customers love you and your company is generating a lot of positive word-of-mouth from their referrals."

"InterPro has raised the bar for the next generation of Maximo mobility, offering a suite of Maximo mobile products with unparalleled performance and unmatched mobile functionality," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions' Chief Executive Officer. "Our efforts were rewarded with the addition of numerous new clients across a variety of industries, an expanded footprint with our existing clients, industry recognition with a Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service, and an extraordinary Net Promoter Score. Having more than doubled our sales bookings over Q1 of last year and again growing our sales pipeline, we're off to a great start for 2022."

To learn more about InterPro's EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/ezmax-suite/

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit interprosoft.com.

