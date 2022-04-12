GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended April 9, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA , April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., GTOR ("GGTOOR, Inc.,", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces management is ecstatic to report continued success with our Tournaments for this week drawing a combined total of over 1,250 player registrations, and our Discord continues to grow, passing the 20,000-membership milestone!

GGTOOR's most popular event this weekend was its Pokemon VGC event, which was last offered in February; the Company saw player registrations for this month's event increase by 37%. Not to be outdone, Legends of Runeterra enjoyed a 77% increase in player registrations compared to our last event for the game!

For Master duel, the Company offered its first large tournament since the new Synchro cards came out, building anticipation for a shake-up to the meta! Going into Day one, Barone De Fluer and the Despia archetypes had a lot of hype, but did not yet see very much success in competitive play. All the established powerhouse decks from the prior meta were well represented, with Tri Brigade boasting the largest quantity of players both in round one as well as earning slots in the Top Cut. Master Xi's Synchro deck entertained the crowd on day one, consistently spamming out synchro cards from the extra deck, and TT's Yang Tenyi deck was the crowd favorite by the end of Day one, committing tons of crazy combos into boards you would normally see a Virtual World deck create. By the start of day two, most of the newer deck archetypes lost by the second round. The true surprise deck was a Prank Kids deck piloted by SelectMaple making it to the Grand Finals! When the dust settled, Frey's Tri-brigade showed its side deck flexibility, able to use cards like Skull Meister, which was enough to get over the finish line and claim the championship with a 2-1 score!

Going into this weekend's Pokemon TCG Online event, the community has seen Mew Vmax and Arceus Vstar decks emerging victorious in many of the recent online tournaments, although their stranglehold on the winner's circle was broken in the Liverpool Regionals, where Rapid Strike Urshifu Vmax took the day. The meta for our event showed good diversity, with other decks coming to challenge those powerhouse archetypes, including a good number of players bringing Arceus Inteleon and Suicune Ludicodo decks. After a long day of hard-fought battles, it was GuatonMartini who emerged victorious, beating Mew Vmax in the quarterfinals, then first Rapid Strike Malamar and finally Arceus Vstar Moltres V, claiming the crown with his Suicune Ludicodo deck!

This week's Smash Ultimate tournament drew players from all over the world. Lando had an amazing tournament run, taking out veteran players like Inlajin and Spac3 to secure his first Top 8 finish in our series, and Castle finished in the top five, solidifying his reputation as a top competitor. Timeless, a Lucas player who entered our series for the first time this week, showed a very impressive display of skill, winning eight in a row before dropping a set and ultimately being eliminated at 3rd place. For the first time in the history of our series, JaZaR dropped a set and was knocked down into the Lower Bracket by a Cloud player, EnhancedPV. JaZaR worked his way through the lower bracket and back into the Grand Finals to earn a rematch. After a game 5 set, JaZaR managed to just barely clutch it out and reset the bracket, then go on to win the final set, defending his title as the Weekly Workout Champion!

The writing is on the wall, the eSports market has boomed in recent years with more and more viewers tuning in to watch their favorite games being played by some of the best gamers in the world. By 2024, there are expected to be almost 286 million eSports enthusiasts worldwide, a sharp increase from the 197 million in 2019. Additionally, some 291.6 million people are forecast to be occasional viewers of eSports by 2024.

There were an estimated 25.7 million eSports viewers in the United States in 2018, a figure which is projected to rise to over 46 million by 2023. This means that by 2023, an estimated 15.5 percent of internet users will be watching eSports events at least once a month. If you want your brand to reach this demographic, now is the time to get involved. This size of an audience is quite notable for an industry that was once considered to be a small, niche section of the gaming market. While the potential for the eSports industry in the United States is huge, the market size of the Asia Pacific region is even larger. According to the estimates, over half of the world's frequent eSports viewers and enthusiasts can be found in the Asia Pacific, compared to just 12 percent in North America, and GGToor looks to deliver by offering many of our events worldwide!

