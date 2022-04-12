Kargo Names Heidi Gray New Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today announced that Heidi Gray will be the company's new Chief People Officer. After a series of significant acquisitions including StitcherAds, and potential future acquisitions, Kargo is investing heavily in creating a unified global organization. Kargo is also continuing to hire, planning a further 20% expansion of its workforce by the end of 2022. Gray will lead Kargo's People organization and will be responsible for building a world-class team.



"Kargo is a company with a vision. With their recent acquisitions and product innovations, they are positioned as leaders in creating memorable advertising experiences for consumers, brands and publishers. This vision requires great people that get the investment and support they need to thrive, wherever they work. I'm excited to work with the team to ensure that we have the best People organization in the industry," said Heidi Gray, Chief People Officer at Kargo.

Gray will be responsible for developing a high-performance culture at Kargo to drive the growth and professional development of the team. Gray is a human capital expert with significant experience in every phase of the employee lifecycle — from talent acquisition, development, engagement, compensation and retention. She will help Kargo bring together both the StitcherAds and Kargo People Operations departments as well as any teams from future acquisitions, drawing upon her extensive career in HR to build a world class People team.

Gray joins Kargo from Ketchum, the global PR agency, where she served as the EVP, Head of People. Previously, Gray worked for nearly two decades at News America Marketing, a $1B division of News Corp, first as a sales leader and later as CHRO. During her tenure, she led the people strategy to accelerate growth through building talent. She was directly responsible for talent acquisition, employee development, engagement and the total rewards program.

"Heidi is a perfect fit for Kargo as we integrate the teams from our recent acquisitions. She is a proven HR leader in the dynamic media industry and has extensive experience as a sales executive, giving her a unique perspective on what it takes to hire and retain high-performing team members. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the executive team," said Harry Kargman, CEO at Kargo.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable digital advertising and content experiences. With a suite of impactful, exclusive advertising solutions, brands choose Kargo to make customer connections that count. Kargo is the leader for unique ad placements, with creative options making the most of mobile, video and social media. For publishers, Kargo delivers technology dramatically improving viewer experience, as well as inventory and page performance. Headquartered in NYC, Kargo is 350 employees strong with offices across the globe.

