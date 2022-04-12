Alpine IQ and Buddi Empower Dispensaries to Drive Unmatched Customer Satisfaction with New Loyalty Integration

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers, today announced an integration with Buddi, Canada's premier software company for dispensaries looking to maximize the online ordering experience. The integration enables cannabis retailers utilizing Buddi's platform to deliver a best-in-class Club Membership program to customers, powered by Alpine IQ's technology, enabling access to loyalty points and rewards seamlessly, leading to increased satisfaction and customer retention.



Enabling loyalty rewards to be redeemed simply and seamlessly by customers are among the many integration benefits between Buddi and Alpine IQ. Along with customers having access to their rewards and loyalty status directly on the retailer's site, dispensaries are able to capture meaningful insight and leverage it to delight their guests, driving satisfaction and elevating the overall experience as well.

"Customer loyalty is a need-to-have for every cannabis retailer now," says Ryan Lalonde, Buddi CEO and Founder. "Customers have more shopping options than ever, so retailers need ways to create strong relationships and ongoing communication channels with customers in order to succeed. We're excited to offer AlpineIQ's loyalty suite built right into the Buddi E-Comm platform so retailers can seamlessly build and maintain their client base for the success of their businesses."

"The Alpine IQ Buddi integration is a game changer for growth-minded dispensaries looking to maximize customer satisfaction and retention," said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. "As we continue to develop our suite of loyalty offerings, we're always looking for synergies within the wider cannabis marketplace, and Buddi certainly aligns with that."

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry's most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Buddi:

Buddi is a Canadian technology company, based in Vancouver, BC, focused on software solutions for Canadian licensed cannabis retailers and producers. Founded in 2017, Buddi's suite of cannabis retailer technologies includes in-store interactive tablet menus, ordering kiosks, education systems, delivery, and online menu and click & collect services. Buddi serves over 250 licensed stores across Canada.

For further information about Buddi's services, visit https://www.buddi.io , or email info@buddi.io