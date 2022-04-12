Dickey's 'Behind the BBQ,' published by Southwestern Publishing House, Inc., named finalist for prestigious book award

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Published by Southwestern Publishing House, Inc., Dickey's Barbecue Pit's "Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails & Tall Tales" by Roland Dickey Sr., Roland Dickey Jr., Laura Rea Dickey with Jerry Murray and Chef Phil Butler has been recognized as a finalist in the 34th annual IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program in the cookbook category.
The 81-year-old Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise will receive either a gold or silver award during the ceremony for this prestigious award on April 29. The complete list of cookbook finalists can be found on the website at this link.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the IBPA for ‘Behind the BBQ,'" said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "Our second cookbook is an ode to our loyal fans and barbecue lovers across the country looking for the perfect barbecue recipes, specialty cocktails and delightful appetizer recipes to host a one-of-a-kind party. We look forward as we continue to pass down the Art of Great Barbecue and giving fans a peek behind the kitchen door!"
The IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program, which include fifty-six categories recognizing excellence in book editorial and design, are regarded as one of the highest national honors for independent publishers. The awards are administered by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), with help from over 160 book publishing professionals including librarians, bookstore owners, reviewers, designers, publicity managers, and editors.
"Laura and the entire team at Dickey's were incredible partners to work with. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help them tell the Dickey's story," said Sheila Thomas, Publisher, Southwestern Publishing House. "I couldn't be prouder of this incredible recognition and hope that these amazing recipes will create life-long memories with friends and family."
With Behind the BBQ, cooking by the book has never been easier. Become a pro in the kitchen and on the grill with our easy-to-follow recipes! To order a copy and enjoy delicious food and juicy stories, visit the Barbecue At Home website.
To learn more about Dickey's, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.
Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
# # #
Attachment
Lauren Tweet Dickey's Barbecue Pit 469-594-3723 ltweet@dickeys.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.