ClearShark to Acquire FedBiz IT

HANOVER, Md., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearShark, a trusted advisor and top value-added reseller of cybersecurity and modernization technology to the Federal Government, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire FedBiz IT, a leader in providing information technology through some of the most flexible Federal contract vehicles.

"The addition of FedBiz IT's contracts capability and portfolio are particularly complementary and a natural extension to ClearShark's focus on architecting solutions that help Federal agencies drive their modernization efforts and protect against cybersecurity threats," says Brian Strosser, ClearShark President.

"The synergies realized from ClearShark's acquisition of FedBiz IT will enable market-leading information technology products and services to be purchased by our Federal customers in an extremely efficient and streamlined process," Jeremy Feinberg, VP of Finance at ClearShark, says.

Very soon, FedBiz IT will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ClearShark.

The acquisition of FedBiz IT brings ClearShark skilled resources with a deep understanding of contracts capture, contracts management, and compliance along with a broad set of contracts to simplify the acquisition of critical information technology and related services to modernize and secure information technology within the Federal Government. Specifically, FedBiz IT's contracts portfolio include many widely-used contracts including NASA SEWP V, Army ITES-SW2, Army ADMC-3, SEC Blanket Order Agreement, among others.

"We are excited to be part of a high-performing company like ClearShark," say Don and Nina Tiaga, President and CEO of FedBiz IT, respectively. "This is an incredible opportunity to upgrade and expand our horizons in the Federal Government sector. Our employees have been the DNA of our success, and with their talent and experience, federal contracts, and the leadership of ClearShark's highly successful team, we are confident we will be able to seize new opportunities ahead and remain the market leader in this segment."

About ClearShark

ClearShark is an IT Solutions Provider focusing on Cybersecurity, Datacenter & Cloud Infrastructure, AI & Data Analytics, and DevSecOps. Our first-class engineering team is made up of mission-focused, results-driven subject matter experts from the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and Department of Energy. We are focused and innovative, making investments in technologies we believe in, and being free to pivot and find disruptive technologies. Learn more at www.clearshark.com.

About FedBiz IT

FedBiz IT Solutions is a privately held SBA certified HUBZone, Economically Disadvantaged Women Owned, and Veteran Owned Small Business. Our mission is to offer "Best in Class" Information Technology and Emerging Technology to our Federal Government customers through an efficient and secure supply chain. Bringing forty years of federal IT experience to the table, we provide our customers with the best solution to their strategic IT needs through a secure supply chain, ensuring the highest level of customer service at every step. For more information about our company or our NASA SEWP V Contract, visit www.fedbizit.com.

