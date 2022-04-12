Sophos Achieves Perfect Scores in SE Labs' Protection Tests

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that its endpoint products ranked top in all three of SE Labs' protection tests in the first quarter of 2022, achieving a 100% total protection accuracy score across the board. This repeats the three perfect test results in the first quarter of 2021. Sophos' Intercept X leads the enterprise and small business categories, and Sophos Home Premium is the top consumer security product.
"These awards are further evidence of the power of Sophos' next generation security portfolio in defending against ransomware and other cyberthreats," said Simon Reed, senior vice president, SophosLabs. "The perfect scores are even more valuable for us if you consider the high standards of SE Labs. Their test approach and methodology are most representative of all third-party testers when compared to the actual, real-world threat landscape. For Sophos, the concept of ‘cybersecurity delivered' is all about easy-to-use and state-of-the-art solutions that help to prevent, detect and respond to attacks."
Sophos Intercept X is the industry's most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It combines anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations to stop the widest range of threats. SE Labs tested the latest version of Sophos' next-gen scanning engine which is a ground-up rewrite of functionality. The update touches nearly every aspect of Intercept X and delivers multiple benefits to customers, such as reduced memory footprint, enhanced Deep Learning and AI behavioural detections and smaller updates resulting in less bandwidth consumption.
Sophos Home Premium extends Intercept X's innovative and powerful security to consumers. Sophos Home protects Windows PCs and Macs from malware and ransomware, and provides webcam privacy, web protection and parental web filtering.
"Attacks in this test included threats that affect the wider public and more closely targeted individuals and organisations. You could say that we tested the products with ‘public' malware and full-on hacking attacks," said Simon Edwards, CEO, SE Labs. "Products from Sophos produced extremely good results due to a combination of their ability to block malicious URLs, handle exploits and correctly classify legitimate applications and websites. No mistake – the AAA awards from SE Labs for Sophos Intercept X and Sophos Home Premium are truly deserved."
The SE Labs reports are available at SE Labs.
About Sophos
As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs and Sophos AI – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos' cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers, and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single "synchronized security" system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.
Contact: Samantha Powers, sophos@walkersands.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.