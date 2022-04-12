Tenable Announces Date for its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable TENB, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call until May 10, 2022.
About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.
Investor Contact:
investors@tenable.com
Media Contact:
tenablepr@tenable.com
