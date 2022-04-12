Prisma Campaigns and Bankjoy Partner to Power Up Digital Channels as a Marketing Asset for Credit Unions and Community Banks

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Prisma Campaigns, a marketing automation platform specifically designed for financial institutions, has announced a new partnership with Bankjoy, a leading end-to-end digital service ecosystem for credit unions and community banks.

Bankjoy 2.0 platform, released in December 2021, includes an integration with Prisma Campaigns to empower financial institutions to take full advantage of their digital channels while running multi-channel, onboarding and cross-selling campaigns.

Most credit unions and community banks find leveraging their data and their online and mobile banking channels to push relevant marketing offers to members to be a great challenge. It requires manual, resource-consuming processes that are not scalable, at least not in a way that can handle segmentation and targeting. But as email marketing is increasingly affected by saturation and lack of trust that lower its delivery, open and click-through rates, using digital channels for marketing offers, becomes crucial.

"After assessing other marketing platforms, Prisma stood above the rest," said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. "We partnered with Prisma because they offer the user-friendly yet powerful functionality our customers have been asking for—such as designing and executing multi-channel campaigns via a central repository and personalizing messages, and much more."

Founded in 2015, Bankjoy is becoming known in the banking realm for creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world-class user experiences shaped by talking to users.

"We are inspired by Bankjoy's fresh approach to banking technology and their commitment to creating elegant, powerful, and easy-to-use products. This, and the values we share as young companies, have drawn us to form a partnership that can rapidly change the way credit unions do business, enabling them to become tech-driven and digital-first," said Felipe Gil, CEO of Prisma Campaigns. "The response so far has been very positive. We're thrilled to see that so many credit unions are ready to upgrade their digital marketing capabilities with this integration."

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including membership application, online banking, mobile banking, online loan application, conversational AI, statements and more. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world-class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator-, Bessemer Venture Partner- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing platform designed for financial institutions. Selected as CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, Prisma helps financial institutions boost loyalty and increase share of wallet through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value. For more information on how Prisma Campaigns and Bankjoy integration can help your credit union grow while enhancing your member experience, contact the Prisma team at communications@prismacampaigns.com or visit prismacampaigns.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Prisma_Campaigns_Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment