Anthony Scaramucci teams up with ONEflight International global jet firm

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, Inc. announced today the appointment of former White House Communications Director and financier Anthony Scaramucci as a brand ambassador for the global private jet firm. The Colorado-based company's revolutionary Book a Jet (BAJ) platform streamlined privatized aircraft reservations and became a fan favorite among A-list clients like actors and entertainers Kurt Russell, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Costner, and more joining every month.



Scaramucci joins an all-star roster of ONEflight brand ambassadors, including three-time Superbowl champion John Elway and ABC©'s Shark Tank television series personality and entrepreneur Robert Herjavec. Scaramucci's previous work includes founding Oscar Capital Management and SkyBridge Capital, acting as White House Communications Director, and spending several years at Goldman Sachs.

"There's nothing like ONEflight's Book a Jet platform on the market right now. Finding privatized air travel is seamless through the app. That's why I'm excited to endorse ONEflight International and act as a spokesperson for this forward-thinking firm," said Scaramucci.

The Denver-based private jet company transformed private aviation when it rolled out BAJ, a proprietary digital booking platform designed to securely search, select and book a private aircraft based upon availability, size, pricing and amenities. This process previously required dialing up a travel agent and sifting through options with multiple charter operators to find the right aircraft and flight path.

SALT conferences recently selected ONEflight as a private aviation partner for their upcoming conferences: Crypto Bahamas from April 26-29 and SALT New York in September. The conferences, of which Scaramucci is chairman, connects top finance, technology, and policy experts in one place.

"Anthony Scaramucci knows and trusts ONEflight and our best-in-class services. I'm delighted to know that he sees and shares our vision for what the aviation world can be," said Ferren Rajput, Founder and CEO of ONEflight International. "Clients come first at ONEflight and our cutting-edge technology only enhances the experience for them. Once a long drawn out process, booking a private jet is now as easy as booking an Uber on your phone. There's no going back to the ways things were."

Rajput will also be featured on an upcoming episode of MoochFM , Scaramucci's weekly podcast discussing current events and trending topics of the day. ONEflight signed on to sponsor MoochFM moving forward.

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company's founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through the proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With nearly 500 world-class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 5,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don't need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

