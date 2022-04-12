NetFlowCoin & UC Berkeley Establish a Partnership for Blockchain and Web 3.0 Research

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NetFlowCoin and Berkeley Defi Research Initiative announced an industrial partnership to jointly develop new blockchain technologies and Web 3.0 applications solutions, leveraging on the strong blockchain community and deep expertise of its faculty and students at UC Berkeley.
UC Berkeley has been a leading institution at the forefront of innovation in blockchain and Web 3.0 applications. Through this new partnership, NetFlowCoin will donate its network validators and engineering resources to establish a NetFlowCoin witness node at Berkeley. Berkeley Defi Research Initiative will sponsor forward-looking research topics based on the NetFlowCoin network and also Berkeley students to utilize NetFlowCoin's capabilities in their research projects.
NetFlowCoin has expressed its commitment to further strengthen its academic outreach program at Berkeley as the initial phase of the partnership is taking place.
About NetFlowCoin
Aiming to become an integral part of the rapidly growing Web 3.0 infrastructure, NetFlowCoin has created a platform that allows users to share, store, and stream data in a completely decentralized environment, while rewarding contributors in the process.
The NetFlowCoin ecosystem is a combination of blockchain, SDVN, and DAPPS. Each area provides value to the space.
Users are given the option to purchase NetFlowCoins and pay for a variety of services across the network, such as storing data, accessing and streaming media content, and/or using DAPPS.
In addition, users can become miners themselves, offering their storage space and media content, to other users in return for NetFlowCoins.
The platform will act as a globally distributed network that can support applications designed for the metaverse. Developers can host their game-fi, social-fi, and de-fi applications across the NetFlowCoin network.
Learn more about NetFlowCoin
Official Website: https://www.netflowcoin.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/NetFlowCoinCommunity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetFlowCoin_io
Contact:
Frederick Bravey
NetFlowCoin
460 Zamora
San Francisco California, 94080
1-372-340-4102
http://netflowcoin.io/
A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b494315-6dee-45b0-8613-b9029dd4df04
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.