ParadoxNFT Announces the Imminent Launch of its New NFT Marketplace and $PXETH ILO Presale

Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ParadoxNFT marketplace will enable users to submit items for sale or purchase others directly or through bidding. Also, they will be able to discover and access new forms of NFTs and digital assets as the platform develops.
Customers can choose from various payment options that will become available as the marketplace integrates more systems. Participating projects will benefit from having their own marketplace landing pages. Also, ParadoxNFT will provide them with live art installations thanks to its partner and team members at Enigma Galleries. Currently, the project is collaborating with several artists and projects. Those interested in joining as creators can learn more about the ParadoxNFT Telegram chat.
$PXETH Presale
ParadoxNFT is also gearing to launch its ERC-20 token, $PXETH, before adding other networks' tokens to its platform. The event will start on April 21 on Unicrypt, and it will make the token tradeable on Uniswap. Also, the token will benefit from a pre-launch audit by Spade Audits.
The total supply of $PXETH tokens is 10,000,000 units. The ILO will put forward 52% of them for sale, which will conduct on these conditions:
● Presale Price - 11,555,555,55555556 PXETH = 1 ETH
● Listing Price - 10,400,000 PXETH = 1 ETH
● An account can purchase a maximum of 2.5 ETH worth of PXETH
● Softcap - 113 ETH
● Hardcap - 450 ETH
● LAUNCH DETAILS:
● 60% of sold tokens will go into locked liquidity for 1 year.
● 40% of the raised ETH will go into listings and DEV.
The event should end at the latest on April 28 or as soon as it reaches its hardcap. Also, users will benefit from a 10% discount on tokens they purchase via the ILO presale.
According to the ParadoxNFT Twitter account, the platform takes a 2% total transaction tax, which it distributes as follows:
● 0.5% goes to liquidity
● 1% goes to development
● 0.5% goes to a burn address
It's worth noting that the percentage of these allocations still depends on the presale results. The platform will determine them as soon as the event ends. Also, it will then identify the size of the buyback of $PXBSC.
About ParadoxNFT
Paradox NFT runs on premium, carbon-free cloud servers, making it the first 100% sustainable marketplace in the industry. Its goal is to revolutionize the NFT world through a marketplace supporting several forms of media and artists. The platform also uses a secure Content Delivery Network (CDN) to ensure maximum security levels.
ParadoxNFT features a deflationary coin, PXBSC, which it launched in August 2021 on Binance Smart Chain. The platform will distribute 1 trillion tokens among networks and burn 50% into a "black hole." Also, the resulting supply of 500 billion tokens will be available as decentralized liquidity for purchase on Padswap.
For more information about ParadoxNFT, please follow the links below:
|Website | Token Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord| Reddit| Instagram|
Leo Bailey leo -at- paradoxnft.com
