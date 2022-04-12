Rubicon Reports Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Lexington, Kentucky, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

2021 Revenue of $583 million



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) totaled $659 million as of December 31, 2021

Revenue Net Retention of 125% as of December 31, 2021

Closing of proposed business combination with Founder SPAC expected to occur in second quarter 2022

Rubicon to hold Analyst & Investor Day on April 12 at 11:00am eastern, followed by a Q&A session

Rubicon Technologies, LLC ("Rubicon" or "the Company"), the leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. On December 15, 2021, Rubicon announced a business combination (the "Business Combination") with Founder SPAC FOUN. The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022 subject to approval by Founder's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Full year GAAP Revenue in 2021 was $583 million, exceeding guidance provided at the announcement of the Business Combination by $6.2 million, and 8% higher than 2020 Revenue. Full year non-GAAP Net Revenue1 was $47 million in 2021, an 11% increase compared to full year 2020. Year-on-year growth in both measures was supported by expansions within the Company's existing customer base and by new customer wins.

2021 Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) totaled $659 million as of December 31, 2021, exceeding guidance provided at the announcement of the Business Combination by $23 million, and 28% higher compared to December 31, 2020. Annualized Recurring Net Revenue as of December 31, 2021 totaled $58 million, an increase of 35% compared to December 31, 2020. Revenue Net Retention in 2021 was 125% as of December 31, 2021.

"During 2021, the Rubicon team successfully executed on its plans, both operational and financial. We remained focused on our growth targets while delivering transformative digital waste, recycling and sustainability solutions to our customers," said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon. "We accomplished this through the expansion of our agreements with existing customers, the onboarding of new customers, the inception of new partnerships, and the completion of acquisitions that enhance our existing suite of product offerings. We believe Rubicon's unique market position and approach, strong financial foundation, and industry partnerships position us well for success now and into the future."

Recent business highlights include:

Founder SPAC filed an amended S-4 on April 8 th , which provides additional information regarding Rubicon's 2021 results, including audited financial statements.

, which provides additional information regarding Rubicon's 2021 results, including audited financial statements. Earlier this month, Rubicon announced a two-year, nationwide extension agreement with home goods retailer, Tuesday Morning. The agreement will cover Tuesday Morning's entire portfolio of nearly 500 locations as Rubicon seeks to continue to increase waste diversion from landfills, consolidate service, and provide enhanced account management across Tuesday Morning's portfolio of stores (link).

In March, Rubicon entered into a three year smart city contract with the City of Houston, TX to improve residential waste and recycling services for the city's more than 2.3 million residents (link).

In February, Rubicon announced a multi-year agreement with SRS Distribution, Inc. to provide scalable waste, recycling, and sustainability solutions in support of the company's environmental and business goals (link).

Also in February, Rubicon announced that its pilot program with Japanese conglomerate, Odakyu Electric Railway Co., has successfully transitioned into a long-term, nationwide technology licensing agreement focused on supporting the Japanese waste and recycling industry as it moves towards a more integrated circular economy (link).

In January, Rubicon was featured in a four-part documentary series produced by Amazon, titled Climate Next, highlighting Rubicon's smart city contract with the City of Santa Fe, NM (link).

In January, Rubicon completed the acquisition of CIVIX LLC, a routing software and solutions company based out of Freiburg, Germany. The acquisition expands and enhances the routing capabilities of the company's RUBICONSmartCity TM offering, and helps drive the Company's growth into additional international markets (link).

offering, and helps drive the Company's growth into additional international markets (link). Rubicon recently opened its new headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, where it will play a key role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in America's heartland, and in supporting the continued growth of a thriving economic ecosystem in the region.

"Rubicon's culture of impressive execution and continuous outperformance is highlighted by their 2021 results," said Osman Ahmed, CEO of Founder SPAC. "We at Founder SPAC look forward to seeing the Company continue its growth trajectory going forward."

Rubicon Virtual Analyst & Investor Day

Rubicon will be hosting a Virtual Analyst & Investor Day on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT. During the two-hour virtual event, members of the Rubicon and Founder SPAC executive teams will provide an overview of the Company. In addition, the formal presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session hosted by Rubicon and Founder management. The presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available following the event on the Rubicon investor relations website (www.rubicon.com/investors/). To register, click here.



About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the Company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon's mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com.

About Founder SPAC

Founder is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Founder is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the company focuses on businesses within the technology sector, with a specific focus on the theme of Digital Transformation. Founder is led by CEO Osman Ahmed, CFO Manpreet Singh, and Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed. The company's independent directors include Jack Selby, Steve Papa, Allen Salmasi, and Rob Theis. Sponsor and advisor, Nikhil Kalghatgi, leads the company's advisory board.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(in thousands)

2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,617 $ 6,021 Accounts receivable, net 42,660 45,019 Contract assets 56,984 43,357 Prepaid expenses 6,227 4,290 Other current assets 1,769 2,224 Total Current Assets 118,257 100,911 Property and equipment, net 2,611 2,289 Operating right-of-use assets 3,920 3,884 Other noncurrent assets 4,558 5,535 Goodwill 32,132 32,132 Intangible assets, net 14,163 15,148 Total Assets $ 175,641 $ 159,899 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,531 $ 41,915 Line of credit 29,916 29,373 Accrued expenses 65,538 48,990 Deferred compensation 8,321 1,079 Contract liabilities 4,603 3,993 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,675 1,412 Warrant liabilities 1,380 - Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 22,666 680 Total Current Liabilities 181,630 127,442 Long-Term Liabilities: Deferred income taxes 178 1,897 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 3,770 4,555 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 51,000 47,024 Other long-term liabilities 367 167 Total Long-Term Liabilities 55,315 53,643 Total Liabilities 236,945 181,085 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Members' Equity (Deficit) (61,304 ) (21,186 ) Total Liabilities and Members' Equity (Deficit) $ 175,641 $ 159,899



RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(in thousands, except unit data)

2021 2020 Revenue: Service $ 500,911 $ 490,122 Recyclable commodity 82,139 49,251 Total revenue 583,050 539,373 Costs and Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive amortization and depreciation): Service 481,642 471,039 Recyclable commodity 77,030 45,892 Total cost of revenue (exclusive amortization and depreciation) 558,672 516,931 Sales and marketing 14,457 14,782 Product development 22,485 14,857 General and administrative 52,915 37,754 Amortization and depreciation 7,128 6,450 Total Costs and Expenses 655,657 590,774 Loss from Operations (72,607 ) (51,401 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest earned 2 8 Gain on forgiveness of debt 10,900 - Loss on change in fair value of warrants (606 ) - Other expense (1,055 ) (427 ) Interest expense (11,455 ) (8,217 ) Total Other Expense (2,214 ) (8,636 ) Loss Before Income Tax Expense (74,821 ) (60,037 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,670 ) (1,454 ) Net Loss $ (73,151 ) $ (58,583 ) Net loss per common unit, basic and diluted $ (2.21 ) $ (1.81 ) Weighted-average units used in computing net loss per common unit, basic and diluted 33,048,809 32,426,264

Non-GAAP Results

Rubicon defines Net Revenue (non-GAAP) as total GAAP Revenue less marketplace vendor costs. Rubicon defines marketplace vendor costs as direct costs charged by our hauling and recycling partners for services procured through our digital marketplace. Rubicon believes presenting non-GAAP Net Revenue aids in the comparability between periods and in assessing its overall operating performance. However, it is important to note that other companies, including companies in Rubicon's industry, may calculate and use these measures differently or not at all, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. Further, these measures should not be read in isolation from or without reference to Rubicon's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Revenue.

RUBICON TECHNOLOGIES, LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(in thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to non-GAAP Net Revenue for each of the periods presented:

2021 2020 Total revenue (GAAP) $ 583,050 $ 539,373 Less: marketplace vendor costs 536,116 497,087 Net revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 46,934 $ 42,286 Net revenue margin (Non-GAAP) 8.0 % 7.8 %

1 See the information at the end of this release for additional information, including how we calculate Net Revenue and a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

