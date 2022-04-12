Specialty Networks Partners with Datavant to Bring Real-world Specialty Data to Life Sciences Research through its SoNaR Registry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty Networks, the largest provider of community urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology care performance and population health analytics, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announce a collaboration to offer urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology real-world data to support their clinical networks and life sciences research. Specialty Networks serves more than 7,000 community urology providers which represents 80% of all independent urology physicians in the U.S. as well as a growing network of gastroenterology and rheumatology physician practices.



Leveraging Datavant's ecosystem of more than 500 real-world data partners, Specialty Networks will link other data sources like claims, labs, imaging, mortality events, and social determinants to create a complete longitudinal patient journey. Key stakeholders will be able to utilize this de-identified data to conduct a spectrum of outcomes research across clinical development, health economics, outcomes research, medical affairs, and commercial functions to understand the unique patient populations and medical conditions diagnosed and treated in the community physician practice setting for the purpose of advancing patient care.

"Entering into a like-minded partnership with Datavant to create an enriched patient journey enables us to help our provider networks improve care and simultaneously create a privacy-compliant data asset that can advance research into diseases like prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers, Peyronie's disease, overactive bladder, benign prostatic hyperplasia, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid, psoriatic, and osteoarthritis, and other urological, gastroenterological, and rheumatological diseases," said Shailendra Sharma, President of Specialty Networks. "SoNaR – Specialty Networks Registry represents the family of highly curated specialty registries in urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology for various tumors and disease states."

"Every therapeutic area is witnessing an explosion of best-in-class data and analytics companies emerging that help to make research and treatment more data-driven, creating the hope for major benefits for patients," said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. "Specialty Networks is establishing a gold standard in urology for real-world evidence research with its SoNaR registry and technology stack that integrates a large proportion of independent community physician practices across the country. We're excited to work with them to connect their data to the rest of the health data ecosystem and help form a deeper understanding of diseases, diagnostics, and interventions."

About Specialty Networks

Specialty Networks (SN) is an integrated, multi-specialty organization with GPOs, Life Sciences, and Research solutions in urology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. SN solutions include population health management, patient engagement, clinical research, and workflow automation technologies to achieve Center of Excellence status in Standards of Care, Clinical Research, Practice Operations, and Value-based Care. SN leverages the Power of its Network, represented by over 8,500 providers, to help independent physician practices, industry, wholesalers/distributors, payers, and policymakers improve patient outcomes. Learn more about Specialty Networks at www.specialtynetworks.com or reach us at snr@specialtynetworks.com .

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

Media Contacts:

Clare Hopkins

Marketing Manager, Specialty Networks

chopkins@urogpo.us.com

Elenee Argentinis

Head of Marketing, Datavant

elenee@datavant.com