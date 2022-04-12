Fareportal's CheapOair Integrates NextTrip Booking Engine, Creating Access to Millions of Instantly Confirmed Vacation Rentals

New York, NY, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – April 12, 2022 – Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel and NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP, a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, are pleased to announce the integration of the NextTrip ConNextions booking engine into CheapOair, a leading online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide.

CheapOair can now offer its users the ability to easily search, book, and instantly confirm reservations from a few million alternative lodging rental (ALR) properties around the world. The unique instant confirmation of vacation rentals enables simultaneous booking of air, car, and event packages—no waiting until the rental property owner confirms hours or even days later.

"The ability to instantly confirm vacation rentals is a real step forward in convenience for CheapOair customers,"

stated Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO at Fareportal. "Our work with NextTrip enables a more comprehensive travel booking solution, from flights and car rentals to hotels and ALR properties, all booked at the same time. The hundreds of travel agents and millions of travel customers on our platform now have more choices to create the perfect travel package and create extraordinary travel experiences."

The integration is expected to benefit from the resurgence in the travel and tourism market, which is projected to grow at a 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to $950 billion by 2026.

A recent online survey of global travelers revealed the pandemic has shifted leisure trip preferences to self-catering accommodations and smaller destinations to escape the crowds and engage more with the outdoors. ALR properties allow consumers to minimize their contact with others, thereby increasing the necessity of more travel options like instantly bookable vacation rentals.

Tim Sikora, NextTrip President and COO, commented, "Our ConNextions booking engine integration with CheapOair dramatically expands our North America reach by allowing their travel agents and customers to dynamically package Vacation Rentals with flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines and hundreds of car rental companies. We see our global inventory of vacation rental properties providing many new lodging options to CheapOair customers around the world. We look forward to expanding this relationship with others in Fareportal's huge network of brands, agencies and customers."

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay's engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of our existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.

About NextTrip

NextPlay Technologies' NextTrip is a technology driven platform delivering innovative solutions for business and leisure travel. NextTrip Business is an all-in-one online corporate travel and expense management solution with a large inventory of travel options and discounted rates. NextTrip Journeys provides leisure travelers personalized vacation experiences on land, sea and across the world. NextTrip Solutions offers travel technologies that makes the jobs of alternative lodging property managers, wholesalers, distributors, and other travel industry players easier and more efficient. For more information, visit nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and within the safe harbor provided by the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified using forward-looking words including, without limitation, "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the headings "Risk Factors." These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

